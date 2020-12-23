Helena attempted homicide suspect arrested in Utah

A man suspected of trying to kill a woman in Helena in October was arrested in southern Utah Tuesday and is being held at the Iron County Jail.

On Oct. 31, the Helena Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was assaulted by 37-year-old Troy Allen Mullin. Authorities say the victim had a stab wound to her neck and cuts consistent with a sharp instrument. The investigation also revealed previous incidents of violence involving Mullin with the female victim.

Mullin fled Helena after the incident, according to HPD. Detectives applied for a warrant for Mullin’s arrest for attempted homicide, strangulation of a partner or family member and two counts partner or family member assault.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Brian Bairett responded to a complaint of a reckless driver. Multiple citizens traveling Interstate 15 in the area called the Cedar City Dispatch Center and reported the vehicle tailgating, speeding, cutting in and out of traffic and driving aggressively.

Bairett was able to catch up to this vehicle and witnessed it speeding at 98 mph, weaving through traffic and recklessly cutting off other vehicles, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}