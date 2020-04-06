× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People in the Helena area are spending much more time at home, after Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although the governor's order includes exceptions for activities such as outdoor recreation and shopping for groceries and supplies, many people are spending much of their time working and schooling from home because all public schools and many businesses in the area are closed.

Some said they have been playing video games, watching movies and cooking to fight the boredom during their free time.

To document these unprecedented times, the Independent Record is producing a series of portraits showing people in isolation either through their windows or outside of their homes. Although this virus is keeping people apart, we hope this series shows that we are all experiencing this together.

