Helena artist's new 'Bypassed' exhibit shares portraits of once-loved places

“Subtleties and details I’d overlooked leaped out at me,” she wrote in her bio. “I grabbed my binoculars and studied every inch of the scene before me. There was so much out there. How had I missed all this? How had I not noticed?”

She realized there was so much -- too much -- she wasn’t seeing as she blazed through her career.

“I moved here 15 years ago,” she said. About 12 years ago, she took a drawing class at the Holter -- Drawing for Absolute Beginners.

And, as the saying goes, the rest is history -- in more ways than one.

Rietz discovered she not only loved drawing, but particularly enjoyed watercolor painting. And she was good at it.

She also discovered her love for Western history and now combines these passions in her work.

“I feel like I’m trying to capture the old remnants of the Western way of life and through that the values. To me, a lot of these paintings say a lot about the courage, the endurance, the toughness of the people who settled and the sense of community.”

Rietz just returned from Northeast Montana, where a man who’d surveyed all the one-room schoolhouses in the area showed them to her.