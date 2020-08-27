Helena artist's new 'Bypassed' exhibit shares portraits of once-loved places

An abandoned playground merry-go-round listing into the grass.
A grain elevator slowly falling apart.
A graciously graying old house whose wrap-around porch overlooks the prairie.
These were all once-loved places that have a story to tell.
And they’re among “the portraits” featured in a new exhibit, “Bypassed,” by Helena artist Helen L. Rietz, now showing in the Holter Museum of Art’s Bair Gallery.
Rietz was inspired to create the exhibit after a chance encounter with an abandoned roadside market, she wrote in her artist’s statement. “So much of the history of the West is about being bypassed.”
The show, in many ways, is also about change -- how time has altered the Montana landscape and lifestyles of many.
People, families, whole towns have picked up and moved on.
Change is also a theme in Rietz’s life.
She had a successful career as a corporate consultant and business writer that took her to exciting and exotic places around the world, where she could immerse herself in culture, art and nature.
But it was on a trip to Africa, while sitting overlooking the savanna, that she realized she wasn’t truly seeing the world.
“Subtleties and details I’d overlooked leaped out at me,” she wrote in her bio. “I grabbed my binoculars and studied every inch of the scene before me. There was so much out there. How had I missed all this? How had I not noticed?”
She realized there was so much -- too much -- she wasn’t seeing as she blazed through her career.
“I moved here 15 years ago,” she said. About 12 years ago, she took a drawing class at the Holter -- Drawing for Absolute Beginners.
And, as the saying goes, the rest is history -- in more ways than one.
Rietz discovered she not only loved drawing, but particularly enjoyed watercolor painting. And she was good at it.
She also discovered her love for Western history and now combines these passions in her work.
“I feel like I’m trying to capture the old remnants of the Western way of life and through that the values. To me, a lot of these paintings say a lot about the courage, the endurance, the toughness of the people who settled and the sense of community.”
Rietz just returned from Northeast Montana, where a man who’d surveyed all the one-room schoolhouses in the area showed them to her.
“You can always tell a schoolhouse because there’s four big windows on the south side of the building because that was the light. ... It was a tough life, a very, very tough life.”
Rietz finds buildings hidden away off the beaten path -- but always gets permission before she explores.
One building that grabbed her fancy is a homestead captured in “Prairie Blues,” which was “a basic boxy house, but around it they built this elaborate porch that intrigues me.” The porch became the focus of its own portrait, “Fancy Porch.”
Did the family invite over neighbors to join them on the porch on hot summer nights?
Or maybe they liked to sing and sat on the porch at night making music?
We’ll likely never know, but the paintings invite us to spin our own stories of who once sat there.
“For years, I have been painting ‘A Disappearing West,’ the relics of our earliest settlement and the places slipping away all around us,” Rietz wrote in her artist’s statement. “This exhibit shows paintings that are especially poignant to me because they tell the stories of who we were, what we endured and achieved, and how our values of hard work, community, and courage shaped what the West was, and in many ways still is.
“When I paint a building, I try not to think of it as architecture. I try to think of it as a portrait. Just as a good portrait painter ... would try to paint your essence -- what your story might have been, what your eyes might show.”
Rietz takes a lot of photos when she’s out in the field -- particularly paying attention to when the lighting is just right -- and uses these to work from in her studio.
Stylistically, she paints watercolors with a difference -- not only are they extremely finely detailed and rich in color, but also capture texture in a way that invites the viewer to reach out and touch the aging wood or rough stone surfaces.
She hopes the paintings reach out to the viewer in another way, as well.
“Above all, I hope my work brings an emotional connection to our disappearing West, and a deeper appreciation for the value the old or ordinary thing we might otherwise overlook. There is beauty, joy and inspiration all around us.”
“Bypassed” runs through Nov. 23 at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence, 442-6400, https://www.holtermuseum.org.
