Helena-area suicide prevention program partners with gun dealers and pharmacists

He also said everyone who buys a gun at the store fills out a form that asks whether they know how to safely handle the firearm and if they plan to use it in an unsafe or unlawful manner. If a customer is acting nervous or does not show interest in learning about a particular firearm before making a purchase, he said, that could be a warning that something is wrong.

Gun dealers who are concerned about a customer can offer an alternative such as pepper spray, provide a lifeline card or directly ask if the person is considering suicide, Hegstrom said.

On more than one occasion, Beall said, he has been asked to store firearms for gun owners who were struggling.

“People just need to be aware,” he said. “The way I look at suicide, it’s really a problem we have as a society. And so for us to be aware of the people around us and know as best we can when they’re in a situation where they’re feeling out of sorts, we can have a response to that and be helpful.”