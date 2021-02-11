 Skip to main content
Helena-area students make more than 1K Valentine's Day cards for the community
Hazel Noonan says students made over 1,000 cards to give to others this Valentine's Day. 

Roses are red.

Pizza is cheesey.

I’m giving you this card.

And a squeezey.

This poetic gem is aimed at bringing a smile to a resident at an assisted-living facility, nursing home or hospital, or for someone who get Meals on Wheels this Valentine’s Day, as part of a project launched by a community relations worker at Frontier Home Health and Hospice.

She’s also put together several trays of home-baked cookies for the nursing homes, just to make the day devoted to romance even sweeter.

Hazel Noonan said elementary school students in East Helena, Clancy and Helena made over 1,000 cards for her to distribute. The cards will be dropped off to various facilities in Boulder, Clancy, Helena, Montana City and Townsend, she said.

“I think it’s a day to show people you care for them,” she said, adding that people love getting the cards and seeing the children’s art, their misspelled words and their innocence.

Noonan said she had enough cards left over that she would send some to God’s Love, which helps the homeless, and West Mont, which helps people with special needs.

She said she was delighted by the response and hoped the card recipients would be happy too.

“I can tell you what, I am going to do it again next year,” she said.

Frontier Home Health and Hospice is a provider of home health care and care for people with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Hazel Noonan of Frontier Home Health and Hospice sits with the cards and cookies she plans to deliver to various facilities for Valentine's Day.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

