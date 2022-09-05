 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena area seeing poor air quality due to area wildfires

Lewis & Clark Public Health logo

The Helena area is having an extended period of poor air quality Monday due to wildfire activity, county health officials said.

“These episodes are lasting for an extended duration dependent on weather conditions. Currently, Air Quality is UNHEALTHY for all groups,” Beth Norberg, environmental programs supervisor for Lewis and Clark Public Health, said in an email early Monday.

Active children and adults and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

To reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke:

• Keep windows and doors closed, running fans or AC on recirculation mode.

• Run a portable air filter in a room where everyone in the household can comfortably spend time in.

• Reduce or eliminate outdoor activity.

For more information, visit the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department Website at https://www.HelenaAir.org or call the Environmental Services Division at 406-447-8351.

