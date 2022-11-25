Helena-area Scouts open 54th annual Christmas tree lot

For the 54th year, local Boy Scouts of America members are selling Christmas trees to raise funds for their annual summer camping trip.

Members of Troop 207 and the recently formed all-girls Troop 217 set up their annual tree lot on the west side of the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The troops purchased 275 trees from a farm and harvested another 80 trees from a local landowner's property, and they plan to harvest another about 150 trees in the first week of December.

Assistant Scout Leader Mike Davis said with the below-freezing temperatures of late, the trees will be fresh for the lot's opening Friday.

About 30 Scouts participated in the setup. Assistant Scout Master Rob Stapley said the Scouts who spend 32 hours volunteering at the tree lot will have their summer camping trip fee, which typically ranges from $200 to $600, waived.

The lot also raises funds for the meals provided during the annual trip.

The summer camp will be held near Lewistown at the K-M Scout Ranch. Families can also pay to reserve a spot at the camp.

Customers can also purchase bow bundles, wreaths, tree stands and popcorn at the tree lot. The Scouts will even flock trees if desired.

Scout parent Scott McRae said the event's long history has become something of a holiday tradition for Helena-area families.

"You see a lot of people come back to support the Scouts year after year," McRae said.

Additionally, Scouts can earn their "Salesmanship" merit badge during the event.

Melissa Klatt, a 12-year-old member of Troop 217, said this year's tree lot is the second she has participated in and that her favorite part about the work is sharing in families' cherished tradition of selecting a Christmas tree.

"I like meeting all the people who come to buy a tree," Klatt said.

Deven Birkeland, a 16-year-old member of Troop 207, said for him, it is spending time with his fellow Scouts.

"It's an important time for us to get together and enjoy the cold weather," Birkeland said.

The lot is open from 4-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 22.

For more information, call 406-459-1903.