The graduation rates for schools in the Helena area did not change much from 2017-18 to 2018-19.
Overall, Helena Public Schools saw a slight increase in graduation rates from 81% in 2017-18 to 85% in 2018-19. Individually, the graduation rate rose from 81% to 85% at Helena High School and fell from 92% to 90% at Capital High School.
You have free articles remaining.
In Augusta, the graduation rate has remained at a consistent 100% since at least 2011, which is the earliest year in the Office of Public Instruction's latest data set.
Lincoln, on the other hand, has fluctuated significantly in the past five or more years. Lincoln's graduation reached 93% in 2014-15, fell to 90% in 2017-18 and dropped to 70% in 2018-19.
The graduation rate for Lewis and Clark County as a whole remained at 87% from 2017-18 to 2018-19. This is up approximately 2% since 2014-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.