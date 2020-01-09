{{featured_button_text}}
Helena High School Graduation 2019

A scene from the Helena High School graduation ceremony, June 1, 2019 at Nelson Stadium.

 THOM BRIDGE Independent Record

The graduation rates for schools in the Helena area did not change much from 2017-18 to 2018-19. 

Overall, Helena Public Schools saw a slight increase in graduation rates from 81% in 2017-18 to 85% in 2018-19. Individually, the graduation rate rose from 81% to 85% at Helena High School and fell from 92% to 90% at Capital High School.

Data from the Office of Public Instruction

Data from the Office of Public Instruction show Helena High and Capital High completion rates compared to the state average.

In Augusta, the graduation rate has remained at a consistent 100% since at least 2011, which is the earliest year in the Office of Public Instruction's latest data set.

Lincoln, on the other hand, has fluctuated significantly in the past five or more years. Lincoln's graduation reached 93% in 2014-15, fell to 90% in 2017-18 and dropped to 70% in 2018-19.

The graduation rate for Lewis and Clark County as a whole remained at 87% from 2017-18 to 2018-19. This is up approximately 2% since 2014-15. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments