Helena-area schools aiming for in-person classes this fall

"We can't do this in isolation. This needs feedback from teachers and staff," Ream said. "We have to think through so many conditions, including the students that just cannot come back."

The administration is having weekly meetings on every aspect of a return to school. This includes designing plans for learning environments, food services, transportation and more. Ream said officials are considering what each plan might mean for any specific individual. However, the district will likely be working up until the last minute to implement its procedures.

An example Ream gave was regarding the district's transportation plan. Normally, the next year's transportation plan would be finished by mid-June. However, given the complexity of the issue due to the need for social distancing, the district will continue working to come up with a plan. It could potentially go as far as the need to stagger bell times in the district, according to Ream.

Ream said retooling every aspect of school is intimidating, but it is also something that "we can't be intimidated by." He said in some ways the administration was forced into action and that may be the best way to handle the situation.