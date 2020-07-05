Helena-area schools aiming for in-person classes this fall

Throughout the summer, the administrations of the Helena and East Helena school districts are preparing for what might be the most challenging fall semester in their history.
COVID-19 caused significant disruption to the spring 2020 semester. With both districts deciding that school needs to occur in person if possible, building a plan to return is a difficult task with a lot of contingencies in place.
"The best environment for learning is not conducive to public health," said Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream. "Currently, we are trying to predict some of the state guidance to make sure we are aligned."
Ream said his teams started with reflection and data gathering from the spring semester. The Helena administration looked at and considered every piece of new guidance coming out of the state and local health departments.
"We are trying to put together a list of best practices," Ream said. "Basically, we have to have contingency plans for everything between full open and full close."
What this looks like is a phased system that runs from phase zero, a stay-at-home order, to phase three, no restrictions at all. Under the current phase two restrictions, the schools would be allowed to reopen but restrictions would be necessary to protect the health and safety of students.
"We can't do this in isolation. This needs feedback from teachers and staff," Ream said. "We have to think through so many conditions, including the students that just cannot come back."
The administration is having weekly meetings on every aspect of a return to school. This includes designing plans for learning environments, food services, transportation and more. Ream said officials are considering what each plan might mean for any specific individual. However, the district will likely be working up until the last minute to implement its procedures.
An example Ream gave was regarding the district's transportation plan. Normally, the next year's transportation plan would be finished by mid-June. However, given the complexity of the issue due to the need for social distancing, the district will continue working to come up with a plan. It could potentially go as far as the need to stagger bell times in the district, according to Ream.
Ream said retooling every aspect of school is intimidating, but it is also something that "we can't be intimidated by." He said in some ways the administration was forced into action and that may be the best way to handle the situation.
Currently, the district is still in the process of bouncing ideas off of parents and staff. Ream said officials expect new state guidance soon, which will help further inform some of the decisions they make.
"I think everybody is aligned in that we want as much face-to-face time with our kids as possible," Ream said. "We have to make sure all the logistics are in order."
In the meantime, the administration is working to help teachers prepare for the gaps that might form in students' knowledge. Ream said statistically there are gaps that developed when using remote learning. He said the district is preparing for the likelihood of bigger learning gaps when students start this fall. Addressing this issue is something that can take place in class and can be integrated into normal class learning, he said.
"It's going to be on our radar to do some gap analysis," Ream said.
Currently, the district is unsure just how big these learning gaps might be. Ream said this year's summer school enrollment numbers are in line with past years, and the extra time students were given to complete final projects may have helped minimize those learning gaps. In fact, many students had up until June 24 to complete classes this year.
For Ream and the Helena school district, the plans are constantly changing. The district is working to ensure contingencies for nearly every possible outcome.
In East Helena, Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said the district's intention is to bring student instruction back into the schools on Aug. 26, pending no significant changes to the phase two restrictions.
The East Helena district is planning on instruction looking very different following the return to school. The district plans to follow guidance laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, Lewis and Clark Public Health, the Office of Public Instruction and State of Montana.
Whitmoyer is adamant that all current plans are tentative at the moment and are subject to change alongside guidance.
Current plans are to organize grade levels into two groups with two teacher teams from pre-K to fifth grade. Each team would guide less than 50 students in total and would share recess times, drop-off and pick-up areas. There will also be designated entry and exit points for each individual teaching team, in order to promote social distancing.
There are also plans for the cafeterias to remain closed and meals to be consumed inside classrooms. Though face masks cannot be required per board policy, they are greatly encouraged by the district and schools.
Whitmoyer said the goal for middle and high school is to minimize passing time between classes. The administration has devised a block schedule to aid with this challenge. Currently, the administration is exploring ideas related to having a morning block and an afternoon block each day.
"In this design, students would get all of their regularly scheduled classes," Whitmoyer said. "Additionally, once the all clear order from the governor is announced that moves us to phase three, we can quickly transition back into the normal seven period day schedule."
The district also has a contingency plan for a week A and week B schedule. This will come into play if more extensive restrictions are suddenly required.
In the event the government goes back to phase one, the district will immediately resume distance learning.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.