Superintendents from Helena and East Helena public schools Thursday discussed the first day of school this year and the challenges that lie ahead.

The topic of finances came up a time or two.

Rex Weltz, superintendent of Helena, and Dan Rispens, of East Helena, told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots community group, that Wednesday’s opening day of the school year went well.

Weltz said a $6 million budget shortfall for the Helena district has been whittled down to $2 million and that the district will have its master facilities plan completed in November. He said the plan would assess facility needs, what buildings would stay operational and where to invest more time. He said the district is focusing on school safety.

Weltz said the district has had a rough time in finding special education teachers and counselors.

He also mentioned the recently published school calendar tab published in the Independent Record has sports schedules included for the first time, but warned attendees those schedules could change as some sporting events have to be postponed due to a lack of referees.

He said every legislative year there are new school policies that affect districts. Barb Ridgway, chief of staff for Helena Public Schools, said this year there were 169-educated related bills, whereas 10 years ago there were 53.

Weltz said there are 90 families within the district starting off the school year homeless. The district ended the last school year with about 400 homeless students. Kaitlyn Hess, data and federal programs administrator, said the the International Refugee Committee placed five families within the district from Afghanistan from and also have families from South Africa, the Ukraine, Japan and Ethiopia.

In November the district will be taking in students from the Congo and Syria, she said.

Rispens said there were 1,971 students who attended the first day of school Wednesday in East Helena, which is 29 more than last year (Enrollment numbers for Helena were not available Thursday).

He listed challenges that include East Helena preparing for huge growth in the next several years with as many as 5,000 homes in the next 20 years, and bring more students. This would leave the district with where to build a new school.

Rispens also said this is the last year of COVID-19 relief funding, which was $4 million over four years; the last year of literacy grant funding, unfilled staff positions due to lack of applicants and the increased use of public education in which schools are used as pawns in political fights.

He also addressed the failed bond measure.

“We misjudged the support we had in the community,” he said.

Rispens said East Helena was finally able to hire an additional school counselor to assist with student mental health. The district was near to completing its facility master plan.