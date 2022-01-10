Helena-area residents urged to get flu shots

St. Peter's Health officials said Monday their laboratory processed 22 positive flu samples in the final week of December, signaling the presence of flu in the community and encouraged Helena-area residents to get their annual influenza vaccine.

St. Peter's Health said it has seen fewer patients receive the flu vaccine so far this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the yearly flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions.

"There are misconceptions about flu shot that may be contributing to the decrease in flu vaccination," St. Peter’s Primary Care Provider Dr. Andrew Gilbert said in a news release.

Gilbert said the COVID-19 vaccine does not offer any protection against the flu.

“Plus, there are no contraindications between the vaccines, meaning you can get both shots on the same day if you would like,” Gilbert said, adding there is no waiting period.

“Notably, the flu shot is as crucial as ever as we enter the heart of respiratory virus season,” he said. “Our local vaccination rates will have an impact on the health and wellness of our community-at-large and our health care system."

The flu shot may help prevent those who are vaccinated from getting the virus, and it may help blunt the severity of symptoms and reduce the likelihood of needing medical care, including intensive care, St. Peter's officials said.

Flu vaccinations reduced a child's risk of flu-related pediatric intensive care unit admission by 74% between 2010 and 2012, a 2014 study found. A 2018 study showed that between 2012 and 2015, flu vaccination among adults reduced by 82% the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit with the flu.

All St. Peter's Primary Care patients can receive the flu shot by scheduling a nurse visit appointment. Most pharmacies, pediatric clinics and other medical clinics across the community also offer the vaccine, officials said.

The CDC reports that 172.5 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the United States as of Dec. 24. The projected coverage for 2021-22, including people already vaccinated and plan to get vaccinated, is 57.2%. This is 3.4 percentage points higher than the 53.8% who reported being vaccinated during 2020-21.

