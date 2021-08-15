Helena area reflects growing trafficking 'epidemic' in US, group told

Bjornberg said they also focus on missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, adding Helena does have a lot of Native youth runaways.

She said although her team is from different reservations where they have connections, they could still use more training. She also said the state’s Missing Indigenous Person’s Task Force is helpful because they can get connected with them.

Bjornberg added kids are more eager to communicate with each other rather than parents.

"We do notice that if we can engage with our youth more, they interconnect with each other more and keep tabs on each other," she said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who now serves as president of the Western States Sheriff Association, also spoke at the meeting. He said there are issues at the border with Mexico, not just drugs, but human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a renewable resource, as the cartels look at it,” he said.

Dutton said sheriffs are working with the federal government to get more restrictions and enforcement at the border. But he noted sheriffs are doing a lot of the enforcement themselves.