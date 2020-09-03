× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Millis happened to glance out the window of his home off of Head Lane Wednesday afternoon and saw what looked like a small cloud of smoke rising from over the hill. Within 20 minutes he and his wife Ann were rushing away with a wall of flames barreling towards them.

“I called Prickly Pear Land Trust to let them know there might be a little fire over on their property but I wasn’t sure,” Aaron Millis said. “Then within 20 minutes it’s 20 yards from us and we’re hopping in the Subaru with our cats.”

“We thought the house was gone,” Ann Millis said. “We honestly cannot believe it is still standing.”

The Birdseye fire sparked at about 4 p.m. Wednesday north of Fort Harrison along Birdseye Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Driven by high winds, the fire burned about 800 acres of grasslands in about an hour and a half and triggered evacuations for a portion of the West Helena Valley.

Firefighters were able to largely halt the fire along Head Lane and likely spared many homes in their path until winds switched and eventually died down.

The fire completely surrounded the Millis’ home after they left, the heat blowing out windows on their garage, melting power boxes and causing their propane tank to vent and catch fire. Fortunately it did not fully rupture and explode.

“Then you’d be looking at a crater right here,” Aaron Millis said.

The Millises had previously talked about what to do during a wildfire and that saved them precious minutes while they corralled their cats.

“We had a plan and we executed it,” Aaron Millis said. “But it came so fast – it was just quicker than you can imagine.”

The house survived, they believe, in part due to steel siding on a portion of the house that sustained no damage, and concrete siding on the rest of the house, which saw some light damage despite the ground blackened up to the foundation in many places. Their driveway to the west offers a large gravel buffer as well, which helped divert some of the flames.

They made it out to Green Meadow Drive where the smoke was so thick vehicles were pulling off. They then managed to get to a vantage point and saw their home was still standing at about 6:30 p.m.

“Those firefighters and those deputies, they are just amazing,” Ann Millis said.

Across Head Lane at the Oddfellow Inn, one of the staffers smelled smoke and that is when everyone sprang into action, said owner Jared Engles. He was not on site at the time but rushed home to assist his husband Paul and staff as the fire approached.

“I hopped up on the roof and started spraying and as I was up there the wind shifted and we were just in black smoke and embers,” he said.

Not knowing at that point how close the fire was, Engles bailed off the roof. They opened gates and quickly cut fences for the many animals on the property, did a sweep of the inn and fled.

“You could barely see driving off our own driveway and it was hard to get oriented,” he said. “I followed Paul’s taillights out and it was just this crazy rush of emotions.”

Engles watched as firefighters swarmed the area. While the fire burned up to Head Lane, it did not cross onto the Oddfellow property.

“We thought the fire was over the road, the smoke was so thick,” he said. “(Firefighters) held that line and they were spraying our stuff down and it was just incredible. It was crazy to watch, engines from Marysville, Baxendale, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek, they made their stand on Head Lane.”

Cleaning crews came to the inn Thursday and estimate it will take six to eight weeks to clean the building.

Engles said that once they have the common area reopened, they plan to hold a fundraiser for the first responders.

“We just cannot thank the first responders enough,” he said. “Everyone was great and Johnny on the spot and literally put themselves in the way of that (fire).”

To the north on Head Lane, Joanna Easton walked out on her deck and could see smoke rising from over the hill. She feared it was coming from the area of Sunny Vista Road about a mile away and quickly had concerns about her neighbors. Then she felt the wind in her face coming from the direction of the fire.

“It’s really windy and I’m thinking, 'Oh, my God, we have seven horses and these three cats and what do I need to do?'" she said.

Easton did not have a truck to move the horses, two of which they were training for customers. She tried to call her husband who had the truck but he did not answer. She called her mother who recommended she call 911. Dispatch told her to try to round up the horses and get them into a corral so they could be loaded quickly.

“I ran down and grabbed two horses and got them into the round corral and left them there,” Easton said. “At this point the fire is really picking up and I can start seeing some flames and I’m thinking that if I don’t get out now, I don’t think I’m going to be able to get out.”

Easton opened doors so her cats could escape, grabbed some electronics and left in her car. She reached the roadblock where sheriff’s deputies were waiting. The wind had shifted and a deputy recommended she return and open her gates in case the horses needed to escape.

“I didn’t know that the wind had shifted until I got to Franklin (Mine Road), and the deputy said the wind had just changed, but if it shifts again, then Head Lane is done,” she said.

Head Lane is the main access road north of Franklin Mine Road for area homeowners and if the fire burned across, they could be cut off from their evacuation route.

Easton grabbed halters and lead ropes, opened gates and finally got in touch with her husband. He returned and was able to transport some horses from the property and move some to the property of a neighbor who had decided to stay.

By 8 p.m. firefighters had held Head Lane and Easton was told evacuations would be lifted.

“Those volunteer firefighters, I’m not even sure how they got it contained, I’m still in awe,” she said. “You know they talk about emergency preparedness but when it happened it was coming here so fast. It wasn’t even an hour. I had minutes to make these decisions.”

Thursday morning Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow, staffer Nate Kopp and board member Dennis Milburn walked the land trust's Seven Mile Creek Property to survey the fire’s aftermath. Of the 350 acres Prickly Pear owns, Hollow estimates 330 burned.

“It was such a scary event we’re just so lucky nobody was hurt and there weren’t any structures out here that could be ignited,” Hollow said.

Prickly Pear has embarked on a major stream restoration project in recent years. The project has included moving the stream channel to deal with erosion and sloughing, promoting streamside vegetation and creating wetlands. The land trust is preparing for the final phase of its stream restoration project, which was scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks.

Along the creek, the stench of smoldered grass still hung heavy in the air. The wetlands fared well as the flames burned the grasses around them. With the fire only a few hours old, Prickly Pear was already thinking about what to do on the property, wondering if reseeding will be necessary or if future rains will bring sedimentation into the stream.

“We’re concerned about erosion and bank instability and weeds right now,” Kopp said. “We’ll be trying to figure something out this fall and whether there’s anything we should do to propagate native grasses.”

Milburn has been part of several post-fire rehabilitation projects and believed the grasslands should be able to rebound while keeping an eye out for weeds such as cheatgrass.

“These native grasslands have evolved with frequent fire and they should respond well on their own,” he said. “It’s not the type of fire and fuel that will cause that heat surge into the ground and affect the roots. It should take care of itself wonderfully.”

Hollow said Prickly Pear had received a number of calls Thursday morning asking if they needed help at the property. Given they were still surveying the scorched landscape, it was not yet clear how or when volunteers might be able to help, she said, but adding that there could be a major opportunity to plant willows where they were lost along the stream.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

