Helena-area organizations gearing up for Veterans Day

Organizations in the Helena area are gearing up to recognize the 103rd anniversary of Veterans (Armistice) Day on Friday.

Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.

The following Veterans Day events will be held in the Helena area.

Breakfast

American Legion Post 2 at 3095 Villard Ave. (corner of Villard and Custer avenues in Helena) will serve its annual Veterans Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Veterans and their families, along with active and National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families, are welcome to attend.

Parade

East Helena will have its annual Veterans Day parade from the VFW Post 10010 home to Main Street Park starting at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Ceremony

The Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation will celebrate Veterans Day with a program at the Lewis & Clark Veterans Memorial in Helena’s Memorial Park at 3 p.m. If adverse weather occurs, the ceremony will move to American Post 2 at 3095 Villard Ave. (corner of Villard and Custer avenues).

Montana veteran retired Col. John Driscoll is the scheduled keynote speaker. Driscoll has published or jointly published three books on Montana military history: “Guns They Hear Me,” “The battle of the Bulge: A Montana Perspective” and “The Gonzo Tour.” Veterans, their families, and the public are invited to attend. Volunteers will place American flags sponsored by Legion Post 2 on various avenues throughout Helena and at the state Capitol.