Helena-area officers say shelter-in-place enforcement won't be heavy-handed

Bullock on Thursday issued the shelter-in-place order in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bullock said Thursday he understands the hardships it places on Montanans, but told residents it's a necessary step to do everything possible to try to prevent an even sharper spike in COVID-19 cases that could flood the state's health care system.

Under Montana's shelter-in-place order, people will still be allowed to conduct essential activities, like purchasing groceries, exercise outdoors near their homes, and travel to care for others.

Employees of essential businesses are allowed to travel to work as well.

Hagen said such employees do not need a letter from their employer.

"We don't want people thinking this is a curfew or martial law," he said.

Both Hagen and Dutton also said their officers will not be checking on every business to make sure they are in compliance.

If they get a call about a business operating when it should not be, they will issue a warning.

The same goes for groups of people congregating outside; officers and deputies will tell them to disperse.