Helena-area observances scheduled for Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It is always observed on the last Monday in May.
The following Memorial Day events will be held in the Helena area Monday.
- 11 a.m., East Helen: The annual Memorial Day Parade conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010 in East Helena will start in front of the Post home, 117 W Main St., and proceed to East Helena Main Street Park for a ceremony. The parade will return to the VFW Post for a luncheon.
- Noon: Montana Veterans Affairs Division Cemetery located at Fort Harrison. The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek, adjutant general for the state of Montana.
- 3 p.m.: Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial located in Helena’s Memorial Park, 1203 N Last Chance Gulch. The Lewis & Clark County Memorial Foundation in partnership with area veterans will hold an observance with guest speaker Robert Haseman, a Vietnam combat veteran who served as an officer in the Marine Corps. His experiences are documented in his book, “The Sun Sets on Vietnam; The Firebase War." In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the American Legion Post No. 2, 3095 Villard Ave.