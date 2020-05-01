Helena-area nonprofits step in to shelter homeless amid virus concerns

"I believe these third-party organizations are stepping up to provide those services, and we don't need to commit ourselves in any way to that for the purposes of this contract to provide sheltering," Lane said.

Lewis and Clark County's Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said during the same meeting that the homeless people should look first for alternative shelter options and that the county is pursuing "any and all funding sources available to us other than the use of public funds."

"We absolutely want to do this in terms of having county sheltering plans in place, but they should always be considered that last resort option," Baltz said. "If there are other options available to people for them to go and use, I would encourage people to pursue those."

During Thursday's County Commission meeting, the governing body amended the contract again to stipulate that Rocky Mountain Development Council's $30,000 contribution to the project will be spent down first, with local governments' funds being made available should the need arise.

Rocky Mountain Development Council receives a yearly grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development via the Montana Department of Health and Human Services for the purposes of housing the homeless and preventing community members from losing their homes.