Helena-area Memorial Day events planned throughout week

Helena-area events are planned throughout the week in honor of Memorial Day.
Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It was first known as Decoration Day, History.com states, noting it originated after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. It is always the last Monday in May.
Helena
Thursday, May 27
Montana Veterans Affairs will have a Memorial Day observance at noon Thursday at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison, 1900 Williams St.
The observance includes a firing and cannon detail, prayer, wreath laying and a speech by Montana Adjutant Gen. John “Pete” Hronek. It also includes the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America” by the Capital High choir students.
Also, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oro Fino Chapter members of Daughters of the American Revolution will gather at Forestvale Cemetery to begin placing 135 US flags at 19 area cemeteries to honor the memory of their deceased members.
Sunday, May 30
There will be an observance at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial in Helena’s Memorial Park, 1203 N Last Chance Gulch.
This is also a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Event sponsored by the Montana Governor’s Office, the Montana Department of Military Affairs, The Montana Military Museum, American Legion Post #2, the Oro Fino Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans Administration.
John Quintrell, a Vietnam combat veteran who served with the 25th Infantry Division Wolfhounds in 1968-1969 will be the keynote speaker. He has put his experiences in a book, “My 365 Days.”
In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved into the America Legion Post #2. Remember the current rules of social distancing.
A Memorial Quilt package and two heritage prints of the Memorial Park will be awarded by drawing at the end of the event.
Tickets are available by calling 458-9847, or call 406-235-0290.
The observance is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark County Memorial Foundation in partnership with the area veterans.
East Helena
Monday, May 31
There is a Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m. Monday that begins at the East Helena VFW Post 10010 at 117 W. Main St. The parade goes to Main Street Park.
Montana Adjutant Gen. John “Pete” Hronek will speak. Participants include vehicles, floats, fire and police departments and military vehicles. The event then moves back to the VFW hall where people will be offered a free lunch.