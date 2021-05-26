Helena-area Memorial Day events planned throughout week

This is also a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Event sponsored by the Montana Governor’s Office, the Montana Department of Military Affairs, The Montana Military Museum, American Legion Post #2, the Oro Fino Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans Administration.

John Quintrell, a Vietnam combat veteran who served with the 25th Infantry Division Wolfhounds in 1968-1969 will be the keynote speaker. He has put his experiences in a book, “My 365 Days.”

In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved into the America Legion Post #2. Remember the current rules of social distancing.

A Memorial Quilt package and two heritage prints of the Memorial Park will be awarded by drawing at the end of the event.

Tickets are available by calling 458-9847, or call 406-235-0290.

The observance is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark County Memorial Foundation in partnership with the area veterans.

East Helena

Monday, May 31

There is a Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m. Monday that begins at the East Helena VFW Post 10010 at 117 W. Main St. The parade goes to Main Street Park.