Helena-area legislative candidates address wide range of issues

Local legislative candidates participated in a virtual discussion on a range of issues during a Thursday evening forum hosted by YWCA Helena.
Candidates running for House Districts 79, 81, 82, 83 and 84 and Senate District 40 discussed topics such as the handling of COVID-19, mental health care and justice system reform.
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the forum was conducted over an online teleconference platform.
Republican candidates Debbie Westlake in HD 82, Darin Gaub in HD 83, Charlie Hull in HD 84, and Terry Gauthier in SD 40, did not participate in the forum.
Questions were written by representatives of YWCA Helena, the Friendship Center, ACLU of Montana and the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
DPHHS and Child and Family Services
Montana Free Press reporter and moderator of the forum Eric Dietrich asked candidates about how they would attempt to help the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services better serve families in crisis within the Child and Family Services.
Montana ranks second in the nation in foster care placement. In about 65% of those cases, abuse of drugs or alcohol were involved. Deitrich also cited a high rate of employee turnover within the department.
Incumbent HD 79 Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said the first step to solving Montana's foster care problems is to address the issues of addiction.
"To more directly address some of the issues with DPHHS and the problems we have with the foster care system, we need to fully fund things like treatment court, so we can address the drug addictions that we see," Farris-Olsen said.
He also said the department's refusal to share documents with legislators has hampered his ability to ensure the department is doing its job.
Farris-Olsen's Republican challenger, Dennison Rivera, said the government needs to better connect with parents to make better judgments on individual cases.
"You have social workers showing up where there isn't a problem," Rivera said. "We need to look at their (CFS) standards."
Incumbent HD 81 Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said she has focused on those issues throughout her entire tenure in the Legislature and that her and her colleagues' work on the issues have moved the needle.
The rate of children entering the foster system has dropped about 12 to 15%.
"In the last session, the Legislature fully funded child protective services for the first time in a long time," Caferro said. "That means staff turnover went down substantially."
Caferro's Republican challenger for the seat, Bob Leach, said he is concerned with the limited power of the family advocate within the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office. Leach also said the amount of time it takes for families involved in CFS cases to see a judge is too long.
"The time that it takes to get a court date needs to be shortened," he said. "Thirty days is a long time for a mother and father to be without their children."
Incumbent HD 82 Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, said appropriate funding for the department is critical. Funk also said she does not agree that legislators should be allowed to access the department's files.
"I'm not qualified to go in and look and understand," Funk said. "To have legislators be able to access private files I think is a slippery slope."
Funk's opponent, Westlake, did not participate in the forum.
Incumbent HD 84 Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, agreed with other candidates that the Legislature needs to further fund the "understaffed and under-appreciated" CFS and prevention programs, treatment courts and jail diversion programs.
"If we want quality outcomes, we need to invest in those," Dunwell said. "We need to fund DPHHS."
Democratic candidate for SD 40 Catherine Scott also agreed that better funding would lessen employee turnover and therefore provide greater consistency with cases.
Incumbent SD 40 Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, did not participate in the event.
Incumbent HD 83 Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said the trends within the department are heading in the right direction.
"I think part of that is the attention that we've been paying as a Legislature to an issue that evokes a lot of passion from a lot of different areas," Abbott said, adding that continued funding is a huge factor in the department's future success.
Mental health services and funding
Leach said he most important thing to do for community members in mental health crisis is to "give them the attention they need."
"Sometimes just making ourselves available to the people around us is the most important thing we could do," he said.
Leach also said the isolation experienced by many during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation and that a vaccine for the deadly virus will help with mental health as it will allow people to socialize again.
Caferro said Montana depends on law enforcement agencies to deal with mental health issues too often.
"Law enforcement is the wrong place to start," she said, referencing a need for crisis response teams such as the one Lewis and Clark County has contracted with St. Peter's Health to provide residents in need. "It's not law enforcement. It's mental health professionals. It's peers. It's the medical community. ... The criminal justice system should be totally taken out (of such situations)."
Funk agreed with Caferro and cited Lewis and Clark County's efforts in the arena, including the county jail expansion and pre-release services within the local courts.
"We have a long way to go; there's no question," Funk said. "I think one of our biggest challenges is having community buy-in. We are still working so hard to take away the stigma of mental health issues."
Dunwell said mental health policy has been one of her priorities in her three sessions as a legislator. She said prevention programs within schools, community services and community tele-health capabilities need to be expanded.
"So all of these things, prevention to crisis response. We need to fund it," she said.
Rivera said the arts are "a great way to help with mental health." He said that will help create positive connections, citing a Holter Museum program.
"To be able to produce art will provide that positive light around them," Rivera said.
He also said communities need to provide more support, financial or otherwise, to law enforcement agencies.
Farris-Olsen said justice system reform will be a key component to alleviating communities of mental health issues, but that the government should look to preventative measures early on.
"If we can identify these kids who have these issues coming up, we can provide them the help they need at an earlier stage and can avoid some of these problems with the criminal justice system later," he said.
Indigenous populations in the criminal justice and foster care systems
Funk said systemic racism within Montana is to blame for the disproportionate representation of indigenous populations within the criminal justice and foster care systems and is something she plans to address.
"The rate of Indians who are in our jails and in our other systems is the result of decades and decades of systemic racism," she said. "I do think that there are laws that we could bring forward that would help mitigate this. I also think that it's a matter of us looking at ourselves and having honest conversations, those hard conversations."
Dunwell also blamed what she called "institutional, baked-in racism." She proposed a "deep dive" to review, evaluate and amend state and local laws to "root out racial injustice within those laws."
"I'm not advocating defunding the police, but refunding our programs, from mental health prevention and community support systems," Dunwell said.
Farris-Olsen agreed that while not always obvious, Montana has a history of systemic racism.
"When we look at the criminal laws that we have in effect and those we try to pass, they're disparately applied," he said. "We know that there's a problem. We know that by passing laws that on their face are fine, there are unintended consequences that target minorities."
Rivera argued that there is no problem with racism among Montana law enforcement officers and claimed his Democrat colleagues are "using systemic racism as a way to advance their agenda."
"I just don't agree with the notion that law enforcement is racist," he said, then blaming Natives for being incarcerated at a higher rate than their white counterparts. "I believe part of that issue is the fact that they're being consistently told they're being oppressed."
Leach said Natives should be returned their dignity with "good jobs."
"A person's identity is wrapped up in their work," he said. "When they don't have work, they lose their self-respect. We need to give that back to them."
He then asserted that Natives should be willing to help themselves.
"But also we can't help people that don't want to help themselves, and we can throw money at a problem, but that may not be the answer we need," Leach said.
