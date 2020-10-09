Helena-area legislative candidates address wide range of issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent SD 40 Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, did not participate in the event.

Incumbent HD 83 Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said the trends within the department are heading in the right direction.

"I think part of that is the attention that we've been paying as a Legislature to an issue that evokes a lot of passion from a lot of different areas," Abbott said, adding that continued funding is a huge factor in the department's future success.

Mental health services and funding

Leach said he most important thing to do for community members in mental health crisis is to "give them the attention they need."

"Sometimes just making ourselves available to the people around us is the most important thing we could do," he said.

Leach also said the isolation experienced by many during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation and that a vaccine for the deadly virus will help with mental health as it will allow people to socialize again.

Caferro said Montana depends on law enforcement agencies to deal with mental health issues too often.