Area law enforcement hosted National Night Out on Tuesday evening at Ryan Fields in Helena.

The community was invited to meet workers from fire departments, search and rescue and local law enforcement. Equipment from the various agencies was on display for the public to view and ask questions of first responders.

This was the 40th anniversary of National Night Out, which is observed in communities nationwide.

Among those participating locally were the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Helena Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It is held most places nationwide on the first Tuesday of August, according to the National Night Out website.

For more information, go to https://natw.org/about/.