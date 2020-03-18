You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena-area kids pick up 700 free meals on first day of program
0 comments
alert top story

Helena-area kids pick up 700 free meals on first day of program

Sodexo employees service sack breakfast and lunch Wednesday outside Broadwater Elementary school.

Sodexo employees hand out grab bags containing lunch and a breakfast for the next morning on Wednesday outside Broadwater Elementary school.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Children picked up all 350 breakfasts and 350 lunches prepared on the first day of Helena Public Schools' neighborhood free meal program Wednesday, amid statewide school closures due to coronavirus. 

Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo school services, said he plans to increase the number of meals by 10% Thursday because he assumes more kids will take advantage of the program as word spreads.

To help program organizers better prepare, he is urging adults to fill out a confidential, two-question survey available at helenaschools.org/departments/food-services/ and on the school district's social media platforms. Worthy said the survey results will help him prepare the right number of meals and meet any dietary needs by providing gluten-free and non-dairy options.

"I want to urge people to use the survey," Worthy said. "It keeps food waste down and ensures we meet the needs of the community."

Free meals will be available to children in Helena and East Helena on weekdays until March 27, which is when the closure of Montana schools is currently scheduled to end. 

In Helena, there are eight locations where children from age 1 to 18 can receive a grab bag containing one lunch and one breakfast for the next morning. District officials say these grab-and-go options are available to all children regardless of their enrollment status, and no identification is needed. Children younger than age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. 

In East Helena, sack lunches will be provided to anyone under age 18 in front of Radley Elementary and Eastgate Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News