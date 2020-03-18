Helena-area kids pick up 700 free meals on first day of program

Children picked up all 350 breakfasts and 350 lunches prepared on the first day of Helena Public Schools' neighborhood free meal program Wednesday, amid statewide school closures due to coronavirus.
Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo school services, said he plans to increase the number of meals by 10% Thursday because he assumes more kids will take advantage of the program as word spreads.
To help program organizers better prepare, he is urging adults to fill out a confidential, two-question survey available at helenaschools.org/departments/food-services/ and on the school district's social media platforms. Worthy said the survey results will help him prepare the right number of meals and meet any dietary needs by providing gluten-free and non-dairy options.
"I want to urge people to use the survey," Worthy said. "It keeps food waste down and ensures we meet the needs of the community."
Free meals will be available to children in Helena and East Helena on weekdays until March 27, which is when the closure of Montana schools is currently scheduled to end.
In Helena, there are eight locations where children from age 1 to 18 can receive a grab bag containing one lunch and one breakfast for the next morning. District officials say these grab-and-go options are available to all children regardless of their enrollment status, and no identification is needed. Children younger than age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
In East Helena, sack lunches will be provided to anyone under age 18 in front of Radley Elementary and Eastgate Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
