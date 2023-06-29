East Helena will once again lead the area's celebration of Independence Day.

The city is set to host its annual fireworks celebration Tuesday beginning at dusk with the best viewing around Main Street Park.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010, in East Helena at 117 W. Main St., will host attendees Tuesday before and after the fireworks.

The Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee are once again set to sponsor the Capital City's 4th of July Celebration at Centennial Park with a special flag raising ceremony at noon.

Following the Centennial Park ceremony, Helena Lions Club members will serve hot dogs and Valley Bank employees will serve root beer floats.

The free, communitywide celebration runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and boasts bounce houses and live music performances.

Mountain View Meadows is also slated to host Fourth of July festivities at Mountain View Park beginning at 3 p.m.

Activities include "Chalk Up the Block Sidewalk Art Competition," a basketball contest, live music, food vendors, a horse shoe tournament and the "Kids Push, Pull & Pedal Parade," which starts at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Marysville is scheduled to host an Independence Day celebration on July 1. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. with the parade starting at noon.

And in Lincoln, the 71st annual Lincoln Rodeo is slated to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. Events include bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, bulls, broncs and more.

The rodeo continues Sunday when the top six saddle bronc riders compete for a cash prize and trophy buckle.

Lincoln Rodeo admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

Montana VA Health Care System in a news release Thursday encouraged "all Montanans and non-veterans to consider veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework."

"Many people are not aware that a Fourth of July celebration could affect others, and a conversation is the simplest way to start that awareness and support people with PTSD," the news release states.

"The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because the sounds, smells and shock waves of fireworks can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety," Montana VA Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services Dr. Robert Connell said. "The sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for Veterans with PTSD."

"We encourage all Montanans, and especially non-veterans, to be thoughtful of our neighbors who helped earn the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth of July," said Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. "Every Montanan can and should help veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks. If you plan to light fireworks on non-Fourth of July days, be considerate and have a conversation with your neighbors and let them that you would like to set off fireworks. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth of July, but not at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. in the days before and after July 4."

For veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help:

If fireworks impact you, reach out to your loved ones and support systems. Let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you. Veterans who receive their health care from Montana VA can call (406) 447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks and any other mental health support. Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net. Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD. Earplugs, headphones and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks. Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed. More information and resources on PTSD are available at https://ptsd.va.gov.