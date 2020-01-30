Helena area included in fire weather watch Saturday
Fire watch

The highlighted areas are included in the fire weather watch. 

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in an area that stretches roughly from Bozeman to the Canadian border, including the Helena area. 

"A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible," the National Weather Service reported. "A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential."

Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph are expected, along with gusts of 50 to 75 mph. The National Weather Service is most concerned about the valleys and grasslands with no snow cover.

The watch includes parts of Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Glacier, Meagher, Broadwater, Jefferson, Toole, Liberty, Hill, Blaine, Pondera, Teton, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Gallatin and Madison counties. 

