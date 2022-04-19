Helena-area high schoolers invited to event promoting health care careers

Through a partnership between Carroll College and Helena WINS, local high school students and their families are invited to an upcoming event that will highlight the pathways and programs available for those interested in the health care field.

The Healthcare Pathways event is scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 23 in the lower Campus Center at Carroll College. Everyone is welcome, and snacks and beverages will be provided.

Following presentations from Carroll College and Helena College, area employers will discuss the opportunities available in Helena. There will be an intermission time for students and families to visit one-on-one with faculty and employers, as well as at the end of the event, in addition to optional tours.

According to a press release from Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks), health care is one of the fastest growing industries in Helena and one of the largest private industries in Lewis and Clark County.

“There is a need for healthcare workers in our community and there will continue to be for the foreseeable future,” the press release says. “Total employment in Helena is projected to grow by 1.4% annually through 2029, resulting in growth of over 600 jobs per year, with most of Helena’s job growth in government, healthcare, and accommodation and food service industries.”

The Healthcare Pathways event is intended to promote career opportunities for the next generation and help generate a pipeline of homegrown talent for local businesses.

"Career and pathway exposure is a great start for students to think about their next steps as it relates to their education and career paths,” the press release says. “Not only does it benefit the students, but it gives employers an opportunity to highlight their business or organization as a top employer in our community.”

Sponsors of the event include the Independent Record, Shodair Children’s Hospital and St. Peter’s Health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0