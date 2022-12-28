Helena Area Habitat for Humanity to get $637K in grants for housing relief

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $637,360 in grants from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to increase housing accessibility.

The project will provide funding for 16 homes in Lewis and Clark and Carbon counties, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced Dec. 21. The Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Grant funding will be used to help recruit, screen and provide loan-packaging assistance to prospective self-help housing applicants.

Tester said the grant will help provide affordable housing for Montana families and said housing affordability is an issue he hears frequently as he travels across the state.

Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, said this is his organization’s third grant through the USDA program.

“Mutual Self-Help has helped to build over 50,000 homes across rural America, including the 30 homes built by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity in the past four years,” he said in an email.

Kuntz said 12 of the homes will be built in Lewis and Clark County and four in Carbon County, where Helena Area Habitat for Humanity also does work. He said some of the units are now under construction.

He said Helena Area Habitat has worked a few years with the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. He said one of the Helena Area Habitat’s biggest challenges is finding land in Lewis and Clark County to build homes,

“Red Lodge came to us and suggested we work together,” he said. “It’s been a great partnership and we’re looking forward to working with more rural communities.”

Tester said last April, he secured more than $15 million in HUD funding for Montana through the American Rescue Plan Act to support affordable housing construction, purchasing and rehabilitation for low- and very-low-income families.

Tester was the only member of the Montana congressional delegation to vote in support of this funding.