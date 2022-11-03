Helena Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore finds a new home

The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore is getting a new home of its own.

It is moving from its previous location that hugs the railroad tracks at 1531 National Ave. about two miles away to 1320 Market Ave., in a new, bigger building that briefly housed a Sears store and puts it a stone’s throw from some hardware store giants.

Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, said the move provides Habitat with more space and the organization had been looking to expand. The new ReStore has about 9,000 square feet on the showroom with storage space in back, making for a total of 11,500 square feet.

Kuntz said he felt good about the move.

"I'm not nervous one bit," he said, adding they have been talking for five years about a new location. "I feel great about it."

There is a barn to the east of the building that will be used for outdoor materials, bringing the total retail space to about 17,000 square feet. There is also a donation area in the back where items can be processed and, thanks to the building's previous life as a Sears store, it has an area where appliances can be processed.

The National Avenue location, which is owned by Habitat and closed Oct. 29, will be converted into Habitat for Humanity offices for its staff of 16 who now work in several locations offsite. Kuntz said preliminary plans are to include a classroom. Kuntz said the old building is "all but empty."

ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and “gently used” furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price, the Habitat for Humanity website states. Habitat states it is dedicated to building affordable, decent and safe housing units.

Kuntz said the ReStore is the base of fundraising efforts for Habitat, and the hope is the new facility will help build that base. The new ReStore is across the street from Lowe’s, down the street from Power Townsend Co. and across Interstate 15 from Home Depot.

Kuntz said Habitat had been talking about building a new facility, but he said the Sears location, built in 2019, became available and was a nearly perfect fit.

“This is about 95% of what we would have built,” he said, adding they had estimated about $7 million for a new facility and said the project estimates are $3.5 million.

A soft opening is planned for Nov. 15. The Habitat Facebook page says they are now accepting donations at the new location.