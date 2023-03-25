Helena Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore had a grand opening celebration Saturday at its new 1320 Market Ave. location.

After five years at 1531 National Ave., the ReStore completed its move in November across from Lowe’s. It has been open to the public for a few months but Habitat officials said they wanted to wait for better weather to have the celebration.

The celebration included refreshments. It also was to include a recognition of ReStore volunteers.

Habitat was named the Helena Nonprofit of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Helena ReStore sells gently used furniture, building materials and home improvement items to the public at reduced prices. It is an alternative solution for the disposal of used or surplus products, keeping those materials out of the landfill. The revenue generated serves as a funding source for Habitat homeownership and repair programs.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity said it will build 16 homes in the next year and by 2030, the organization aims to be building at least 30 homes each year.

To volunteer, visit http://www.helenahabitat.org/volunteer-opportunities/

To donate, visit Habitat’s website at http://www.helenahabitat.org/donate/