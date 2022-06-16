Helena Area Habitat for Humanity organizing aid for Red Lodge

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity officials said Thursday they are organizing efforts to send volunteers to Red Lodge to help with general clean-up in response to the recent flooding.

Helena Habitat is working with Red Lodge officials to provide workers once the emergency stages of the response are complete.

Those who want to volunteer should visit www.helenahabitat.org/redlodgevolunteers.

Those who cannot volunteer but would still like to help, can donate directly to Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund through The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation at www.rlacf.org/.

Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, said, Red Lodge is in desperate need of assistance from the Montana community to help rebuild following the devastating flood.

"We are happy to organize efforts to help the community recover,” he said in an email.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is building homes in Red Lodge through a partnership with Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, Trust Montana, and the USDA.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1992, is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes, by advocating for fair and just housing policies, and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Downtown Helena and Prickly Pear Land Trust have gathered items, such as cash and supplies, to donate to Red Lodge as well by reaching out to the Helena community during Wednesday's Alive at Five "Pack the Prius" event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0