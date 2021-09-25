Helena Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 4 homes built in 10 days

The four new homes Helena Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated to local families Saturday morning were not even standing a couple of weeks ago.

The two duplexes in East Helena's Red Fox Meadows subdivision were constructed over a span of 10 days as part of the organization's 2021 Blitz Build in partnership with Blitz Home Builders, a national organization that builds affordable homes for those who need them.

More than 50 local organizations and sponsors, along with nearly 100 volunteers from 21 states, contributed to the build. The project included more than 900 volunteer hours during the pre-construction process and more than 10,000 volunteer hours over the last 10 days.

Homeowners Kaila Matteson, Heather Bomar, Jackie Hoover and Irene Hochstetler also helped build their new houses. During a home dedication ceremony Saturday morning, Matteson said the women and their families learned a lot through the process that made them homeowners, neighbors and friends.

"It's a gift that I never could have imagined accepting for our family," she said.

According to Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jacob Kuntz, the organization still has a long waiting list and aims to build 30 houses per year by 2030.

