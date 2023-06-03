The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced 40 grant recipients for the 2023 combined grant cycle.

Funding for 2023 totals $72,751 and is provided by HACF ($30,001); Lewis and Clark County ($23,750); and the city of Helena ($19,000). This grant cycle opened on March 6 and closed on March 30.

The 40 grant recipients and their sources are:

American Jobs for America's Youth, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000

Angel Fund, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,600 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,600

Career Training Institute, $300 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,300

Catholic Social Services of MT, $925 from HACF, $1,075 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

Child Care Connections, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000

Cohesion Dance Project, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $3,000

Colman Community Services, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

Exploration Works, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

First Judicial District CASA/GAL, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $4,000

Florence Crittenton, $560 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,560

Friendship Center, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $3,000

GFWC Helena Woman's Club, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

Grandstreet Theater, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000

Helena Area Friends of Pets, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Helena Education Foundation, $1,600 from HACF, $400 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000

Helena Food Share, $890 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,890

Helena Lions Swim Team, $1,000 from HACF, $225 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,225

Holter Museum of Art, $250 from HACF, Total: $250

Ironhorse Music Consortium, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust, $1,250 from HACF, $1,250 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,500

Last Chance Curling Club, $250 from HACF, Total: $250

Lewis and Clark Humane Society, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council, $600 from HACF, $600 from the City of Helena, Total: $1,200

Life Houses Inc, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000

Margaret Stuart Youth Home, $750 from HACF, $750 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,500

Montana Living History Program, $500 from HACF, Total: $500

Montana Playwrights Networks, $252 from HACF, $800 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,052

Montana Renewable Energy Association, $100 from HACF, $900 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Montana Shares, $100 from HACF, $900 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Mountain Health Gives, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000

Preserve Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000

Resilient Helena, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000

Rocky Mountain Development Council, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,500

Treasure State Runners, $250 from HACF, Total: $250

United Way of Lewis and Clark Area, $750 from HACF, $750 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,500

West Mont, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000

Wild Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000

York Volunteer Fire Department, $1,174 from HACF, Total: $1,174

YWCA Helena, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,500

Grant applications and more information are at the HACF website, helenaareacommunityfoundation.org.

For more information, contact Emily Frazier, HACF executive director at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or call 406-441-4955.