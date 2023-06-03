The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced 40 grant recipients for the 2023 combined grant cycle.
Funding for 2023 totals $72,751 and is provided by HACF ($30,001); Lewis and Clark County ($23,750); and the city of Helena ($19,000). This grant cycle opened on March 6 and closed on March 30.
The 40 grant recipients and their sources are:
- American Jobs for America's Youth, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000
- Angel Fund, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,600 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,600
- Career Training Institute, $300 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,300
- Catholic Social Services of MT, $925 from HACF, $1,075 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- Child Care Connections, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000
- Cohesion Dance Project, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $3,000
- Colman Community Services, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- Exploration Works, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- First Judicial District CASA/GAL, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $4,000
- Florence Crittenton, $560 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,560
- Friendship Center, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $3,000
- GFWC Helena Woman's Club, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- Grandstreet Theater, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000
- Helena Area Friends of Pets, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Helena Education Foundation, $1,600 from HACF, $400 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000
- Helena Food Share, $890 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,890
- Helena Lions Swim Team, $1,000 from HACF, $225 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,225
- Holter Museum of Art, $250 from HACF, Total: $250
- Ironhorse Music Consortium, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust, $1,250 from HACF, $1,250 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,500
- Last Chance Curling Club, $250 from HACF, Total: $250
- Lewis and Clark Humane Society, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Lewis and Clark Literacy Council, $600 from HACF, $600 from the City of Helena, Total: $1,200
- Life Houses Inc, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $3,000
- Margaret Stuart Youth Home, $750 from HACF, $750 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,500
- Montana Living History Program, $500 from HACF, Total: $500
- Montana Playwrights Networks, $252 from HACF, $800 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,052
- Montana Renewable Energy Association, $100 from HACF, $900 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Montana Shares, $100 from HACF, $900 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Mountain Health Gives, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000
- Preserve Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,000
- Resilient Helena, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,000
- Rocky Mountain Development Council, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $2,500
- Treasure State Runners, $250 from HACF, Total: $250
- United Way of Lewis and Clark Area, $750 from HACF, $750 from Lewis and Clark County, Total: $1,500
- West Mont, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000
- Wild Montana, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,000
- York Volunteer Fire Department, $1,174 from HACF, Total: $1,174
- YWCA Helena, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from the City of Helena, Total: $2,500
People are also reading…
Grant applications and more information are at the HACF website, helenaareacommunityfoundation.org.
For more information, contact Emily Frazier, HACF executive director at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or call 406-441-4955.