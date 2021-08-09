Helena area gets 0.21 inches of rain in latest storm

The Helena Regional Airport received 0.21 inches of rain on Sunday, somewhat comparable to a drop in the bucket for what is needed to help the state rebound from its current drought-like conditions.

Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said it was helpful to get some precipitation, but it was not enough to change the fire and fuel conditions.

“We had one good (rainstorm),” he said, “but we need several of those to change the situation.”

Typically the Helena area gets 7.8 inches of rain by this time of the year, but this year it has had 5.65 inches, Brusda said, adding most of the lack of rain occurred in June and July.

He also added that Monday will be the only cool day the area will have this week, as temperatures are expected to return to the 90s for the next several days. He said there was a small chance of rain later this week, but added it would likely just be “raindrops.”

Townsend received 0.51 inches of rain, Augusta got 0.73 inches, Cascade had 0.43, Choteau got 0.37, Craig had 0.41 and Lincoln got 0.38 on Sunday, the National Weather System reported.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

