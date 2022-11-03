Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: A few walleye are being caught out from the Silos in 20 feet of water while using bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs with green, red, white or silver blades and worms. Rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or spoons between the Silos and White Earth. Shore anglers are finding success for rainbows around Kim’s Marina and Confederate while using worms or fly-fishing with nymphs. -- Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: The rainbow bite has been great, and fish are being caught from the Causeway Bridge and Riverside Campground while using wooly buggers, rapalas or nightcrawlers with a marshmallow. Trolling various crankbaits near York Bridge is also producing some nice rainbows. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: The rainbow bite has been great, and fish are being caught from shore at the Gates of the Mountains Marina, the BLM campground near the Dam and from Departure Point while using eggs sacks or nightcrawlers with a marshmallow. Tolling spoons or cowbells out from Log Gulch is also producing some nice rainbows. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena