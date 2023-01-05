Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: No fishing report until next week. There is 12-20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds with some areas having over 20 inches. The south end has some large pressure ridges that people need to stay away from. No ice report from the White Earth/mid-reservoir area. The north end has 3-5 inches with people getting out on the ice for fishing and recreating. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: A few rainbow trout are being picked up from the Causeway area to the Powerlines while using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6 to 8 feet below the ice. Black Sandy is also producing a few rainbow trout and perch while using the same equipment near the bottom. There is up to 12 inches of ice near the Causeway and Black Sandy has 8 to 10 inches of ice. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: A few rainbows are being picked up in the bays near the shorelines. Most are being caught while using various jigs or ice flies with maggots or crawlers 6 to 10 feet below the ice. Good numbers of perch are being found while using Hali jigs and maggots near the bottom in 35 to 45 feet of water out from Departure Point, Log Gulch, and the Prairie Dog Town. Ice conditions have been reported as up to 6 inches at the Gates of the Mountains, up to 4 inches near Log Gulch, up to 5 inches at Departure Point and up to 4 inches around the South Village. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few Kokanee are being picked up while jigging Hali or Sweedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with maggots or corn 12 to 35 feet down in the water column. An occasional perch is being caught while using the same equipment near the bottom. 12-14 inches of ice has been reported. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena