Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from boat on the south end around the Silos and on the north end at the Outhouse rock bar, Shannon and Chinamen’s using Powerbait, worms or egg sacks.

The walleye bite is starting to pick up around Pond 1 and Duck Creek while trolling bottom bouncers with worms or crankbaits. Some boats are getting out and launching at Broadwater Bay, Goose Bay, Duck Creek and Chinamen’s. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbow trout are still being picked up near the shorelines at Black Sandy, York Bridge, the Causeway and Riverside campground area.

Most anglers fishing from shore have been using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks, various flies or spinners. Trolling various crankbaits out from Black Sandy is also producing a few rainbows. Lake Helena walleye action has been pretty slow but an occasional walleye is showing up while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses or small crankbaits.

Look for the Lake Helena walleye bite to pick up with the upcoming warmer temperatures. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow action continues to be great.

Fishing from shore at Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch boat ramp and Departure Point has been popular and using small nymphs, Spinners, Power Bait, night crawlers or spawn sacks has been working well. Trolling small crankbaits near the Gates of the Mountains and between Log Gulch and the Dam is producing some nice rainbows as well.

Walleye and perch fishing has been slow but look for that to pick up with the increasing water temperatures. -- Chris Hurley

