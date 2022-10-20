Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: The walleye bite with an occasional perch continues to be good around the Silos out from Broadwater Bay in 15 to 20 feet of water while using bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs with green, red, white or silver blades and worms. Walleyes are also being caught in the bays around White Earth and Goose Bay. Rainbows are being caught between Hole in the Wall and White Earth in 18 to 20 feet of water on cowbells, spoons or green crankbaits. Shore anglers are picking up a few walleyes and rainbows around the Silos and north on worms or jigs tipped with a worm. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbow fishing has been great lately and fish are being caught from shore at Riverside, York Bridge and the Causeway while using various nymphs, leech or egg pattern flies, crawlers and a marshmallow, or spawn sacks. Trolling cowbell and spinner combos between the Dam and York Bridge is also producing good numbers of rainbows. A few walleye and perch are being found in the Causeway arm while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses with perch colored blades. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing has been great lately and fish are being caught from shore at the Gates of the Mountains and Departure Point while using various flies, silver spoons, spawn sacks and while trolling cowbells or Rapalas on the lower end of the reservoir. A few walleye and perch are being caught while jigging with chartreuse or perch colored jigs tipped with crawlers or trolling crawler harnesses in 15 to 35 feet of water near the Oxbow Bend and around other points and weed beds on the lower end of the reservoir. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on September 1st and will run through Oct. 3. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. -- Chris Hurley