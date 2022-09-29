Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Fishing is good for walleye, rainbows and perch while trolling bottom bouncers between the Silos and Hole in the Wall.

Most fish are being caught in 20-25 feet of water with pink, white or silver blades and worms with a bottom bouncer setup. Shore anglers are picking up walleye, perch and rainbows north of the Silos on worms while Shannon has produced some rainbows from shore on worms also.

Jig fishing at Hole in the Wall in 25 feet of water has provided rainbow action as well. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Some nice rainbows and an occasional kokanee are being caught while trolling cowbells with wedding rings between the Dam and York Bridge.

Rainbows are being caught from shore at Riverside, the Causeway Bridge and Black Sandy with floating jigs and crawlers or spawn sacks. A few rainbows, walleye and perch are being found while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses in around 20 feet of water out from White Sandy. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Lots of nice rainbows are being caught on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells or crankbaits and while using various flies or spawn sacks above the Gates of the Mountains.

A good number of perch and a few walleye continue to be caught while jigging with crawlers in 15-25 feet of water around the docks at the public boat ramps and other weed beds and points throughout the reservoir.

A few kokanee are being found on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling flashers tipped with a spinner and shoepeg corn in 40-60 feet of water. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. -- Chris Hurley