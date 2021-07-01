Helena-area fishing report

Walleyes providing lots of action

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along Ponds 1, 2 and 3 in 10 to 15 feet of water. Try using bottom bouncers with yellow, green or chartreuse spinners.

Floating jig heads are working good as well.

Shore anglers are catching walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. Some perch are being picked up on the south end while using jigs and leeches.

A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells at least 20 feet deep around the north end of the reservoir. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at White Earth.

As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.

Hauser: A few rainbows are being picked up while trolling various colored crankbaits or cowbells and wedding ring combos around Devil’s Elbow and from Black Sandy to the powerlines.