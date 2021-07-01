Helena-area fishing report

Walleyes providing lots of action
Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along Ponds 1, 2 and 3 in 10 to 15 feet of water. Try using bottom bouncers with yellow, green or chartreuse spinners.
Floating jig heads are working good as well.
Shore anglers are catching walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. Some perch are being picked up on the south end while using jigs and leeches.
A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells at least 20 feet deep around the north end of the reservoir. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at White Earth.
As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.
Hauser: A few rainbows are being picked up while trolling various colored crankbaits or cowbells and wedding ring combos around Devil’s Elbow and from Black Sandy to the powerlines.
Shore anglers are finding a few rainbows near Riverside Campground while using PowerBait or nightcrawlers and marshmallows. The walleye action continues to be great in Lake Helena, the Causeway arm and in the White Sandy and Black Sandy area.
Trolling bottom bouncers or pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points has been producing most walleyes. Smaller jigs are working well for walleyes. Shore anglers are picking up a few walleye from the Causeway Bridge while using floating jigs and leeches during the evening hours.
Holter: Some nice rainbows are being picked up on the lower end of the reservoir.
Trolling silver colored crankbaits or cowbells and wedding rings tipped with crawlers has been working well for anglers after rainbows. Shore anglers are picking up an occasional rainbow while casting spoons or spinners or using crawlers on a floating jig however most rainbows have moved away from the shore lines with the warmer water temps.
A few perch and walleye are being picked up while vertical jigging in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains and near Cottonwood Creek and other points or weed beds in the middle and lower sections of the reservoir.
Various colored one-quarter-ounce jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been working well for perch and walleye.