Helena-area fishing report

Hauser: The cooler weather has slowed everything down, but a few rainbows are being caught from the Causeway Bridge while using nightcrawlers and a marshmallow. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: The cooler weather has slowed everything down, but a few rainbows are being caught from shore at the BLM Campground on the lower end of the reservoir while using nightcrawlers and a marshmallow. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena