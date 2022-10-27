 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena-area fishing report

Hauser: The cooler weather has slowed everything down, but a few rainbows are being caught from the Causeway Bridge while using nightcrawlers and a marshmallow. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: The cooler weather has slowed everything down, but a few rainbows are being caught from shore at the BLM Campground on the lower end of the reservoir while using nightcrawlers and a marshmallow. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

