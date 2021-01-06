Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir is open water except for bays and from the Silos south to the ponds.

A few rainbow trout are being caught through the ice in the mornings while using pink or orange jigs tipped with a maggot or worm, in 10 feet of water or less. Anglers are not able to access deeper water, so very few yellow perch or walleye are being caught. Ice conditions have been reported as 4 to 6 inches just north of the silos, 8 to 9 inches in Broadwater Bay, 8 to 10 inches south of Broadwater Bay toward the ponds and only 4 to 6 inches out toward the middle.

Hauser: A few rainbows are being picked up around the causeway area where 3 to 6 inches of ice has been reported. Anglers are using various jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers. Fishing 6 to 8 feet below the ice is producing the most fish.

Holter: No ice reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been pretty good. Using pink and green Hali or Swedish Pimple-type ice jigs and maggots or corn in 25 to 40 feet of water has been working well. A few small perch and an occasional burbot are also being picked up with similar tackle while fishing just off the bottom. There has been 6 to 8 inches of ice reported.