Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink or orange jigs or spoons and worms.

The best perch and walleye action has switched to the west side with Hole in the Wall providing the best action. Perch are being caught just off the bottom on an assortment of bright colored jigs or lures with maggots or worms. Closer to shore seems to be better than out in deeper water. A few walleye, perch and burbot are still showing up at Duck Creek.

Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 16 to 20 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 20 inches of ice.

Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek pressure ridges. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few perch, walleye and burbot are being found in the Causeway arm and out from White Sandy while jigging near the bottom with white or green Pimples or Hali jigs tipped with crawlers or maggots. Rainbow action has been good while using egg sacks or small jigs with maggots near the Causeway area and Black Sandy in 10 feet of water or less.

Some burbot are being found out from the Black Sandy area while using cut bait during the late evening hours. Black Sandy area has around 10 to 12 inches of ice. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbows are being caught in shallow water at the Gates of the Mountains, Log gulch and the Prairie Dog Town on small green, black or pink ice jigs with maggots or spawn sacks. Perch are being found out from Log Gulch and Departure Point while Jigging Swedish Pimples or Hali jigs tipped with maggots in 35 to 45 feet of water.

An occasional walleye is showing up while fishing for perch. Ice near Log Gulch and Departure Point is 12 to 15 inches. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been awesome lately while jigging near the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water. Using white or silver Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with red maggots or corn is working well. An occasional perch is being picked up with the same equipment. 15 to 18 inches of ice has been reported. -- Chris Hurley

