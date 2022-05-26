Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Shore fishing for rainbows has slowed considerably as the fish are moving into deeper water.

Boat anglers are starting to do better for rainbows while trolling cowbells with a worm or crankbaits from Goose Bay south to the Silos area. Walleyes are being caught from the Silos to the ponds on crankbaits and bottom bouncers, however, with cool water temperatures the bite is still slow.

Some boats are getting out and launching at Broadwater Bay, Goose Bay, Duck Creek and Chinamen’s. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbow trout continue to be picked up near the shorelines at Black Sandy, York Bridge, the Causeway and Riverside campground area.

Using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks, various flies or spinners has been working well. Trolling Wedding Rings tipped with crawlers or various crankbaits out from Black Sandy, White Sandy and York Bridge is also producing a few rainbows. A few walleyes are showing up in Lake Helena while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses or small crankbaits. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Lots of nice rainbows are still being picked up near the shorelines.

Boat anglers fishing out from the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, the Boat Loft, Black Beach, Log Gulch boat ramp and Departure Point are finding rainbows as well. Using small nymphs, Spinners, Power Bait, night crawlers or spawn sacks or trolling small crankbaits or gold spoons has been working well.

Walleye and perch fishing has been slow but look for that to pick up with the increasing water temperatures. -- Chris Hurley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0