Helena-area fires show slight growth overnight

The Woods Creek fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend in the Big Belt Mountains was listed at 49,721 acres early Saturday, up from 48,806 the day before, officials said.

They noted containment also grew slightly to 40%, up from 38% on Friday.

Firefighters increased containment at the southeast edge of the fire. Bulldozers are working in this area down Windy Ridge to the Deep Creek Canyon fire scar, officials said. Light fuels and lower elevations enable good fire control in this area, and air attack provided substantial support Friday.

The fire was caused by lighting on July 10. There were 477 personnel assigned to the blaze as of early Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team reported. The containment date was estimated as Oct. 31.

In other fires in the Helena area:

The Harris Mountain fire 7 miles southeast of Cascade grew slightly to 31,594 acres and remained 53% contained. The increase in size by 2 acres the day before is due to more refined mapping, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 officials said early Saturday.

