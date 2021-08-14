Helena-area fires show slight growth overnight

The Woods Creek fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend in the Big Belt Mountains was listed at 49,721 acres early Saturday, up from 48,806 the day before, officials said.
They noted containment also grew slightly to 40%, up from 38% on Friday.
Firefighters increased containment at the southeast edge of the fire. Bulldozers are working in this area down Windy Ridge to the Deep Creek Canyon fire scar, officials said. Light fuels and lower elevations enable good fire control in this area, and air attack provided substantial support Friday.
The fire was caused by lighting on July 10. There were 477 personnel assigned to the blaze as of early Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team reported. The containment date was estimated as Oct. 31.
In other fires in the Helena area:
The Harris Mountain fire 7 miles southeast of Cascade grew slightly to 31,594 acres and remained 53% contained. The increase in size by 2 acres the day before is due to more refined mapping, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 officials said early Saturday.
They said 24,384 acres of the burned area, or 77%, is private land, 5,931 acres, or 19%, was under the Bureau of Land Management and 1,279 acres was state property (4%). Officials said there are islands of unburned ground. The containment date was estimated to be Oct. 1.
As of Saturday, the perimeter measures 69 miles with 5 miles of handline, 43 miles of dozer line and 6 miles of mixed line built by firefighters and heavy equipment.
Officials said Saturday it was the final update from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. Albuquerque Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Cmdr. Zach Saavedra, will assume command of the fire on Monday.
The Balsinger fire located 5 miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres and 50% contained, fire officials said, adding it was holding more moisture and showing less activity than other fires.
The fire was caused by lightning and its start date was listed as July 9.
They said work would continue Saturday along the southern edge and focusing on a hot area in near the Thunder Mountain ridge. They said most of the suppression activity on this fire will be indirect attack, due to extreme drought conditions and terrain.
There were 477 personnel listed for the fire. The containment date was estimated as Oct. 29.
