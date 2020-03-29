Helena-area families adapting to remote learning

"I can tell you the first few days were rough," said Laura Ellis-Champoux, who has two children at Rossiter Elementary School. "We are in more of a routine now."

Ellis-Champoux said her two students, ages 9 and 10, typically do schoolwork from 9-11 a.m. before breaking for lunch, and they finish their homework in the afternoon. They have been utilizing the free meals Helena Public Schools provides to children at eight different distribution sites in the area.

"We've spent more time in the last week together than we have in the last six months," Ellis-Champoux said.

A laid-off dental hygienist, Sarah Clauson is the mother of students in second and fourth grade at Four Georgians Elementary School and an eighth grader at C.R. Anderson Middle School.

“We are taking it day by day,” Clauson said. “It kind of affects every aspect of life.”

Clauson said she sometimes has a tough time motivating her eighth grader, but her fourth grader loves schooling at home and her second grader just misses her friends and classroom interaction. Clauson said her children do schoolwork from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, with a one-hour lunch break.

Her fourth grader wakes up and finishes most of her work on her own without much oversight, Clauson said. She spends most of her time bouncing between the other two children, helping with their lessons.

Clauson said that for her second grader, it’s all worksheets and little online work. Her eighth grader’s work is pretty much all online, she said.

“I kind of feel like a study hall teacher,” Clauson. “I’m just there to keep them on task.”

Clauson said she is thankful that she can be at home with her students, as she isn’t considered an essential employee. She said she doesn't know how the parents who still have to work every day do it all.

“I think teachers need to get paid more,” Clauson said. “Next year they will get every school supply they ask for with no complaints.”

Clauson said the experience is giving her a greater appreciation for teachers and noted that they are still working hard every day to provide lessons for at-home students.

Rachel Young is a Montana Department of Commerce employee and the mother of Capital High School freshman Ryleigh Bushnell and junior Darby Bushnell. Young said her department “thankfully” saw the writing on the wall, and she has been working from home for over a week.

Young said she is thankful that her high school girls can do most of their work on their own.

“When I’m working away, I’ll stop and check on them to make sure everything is getting done,” Young said. “I don’t know how you’d get anything done if you had to do more oversight.”

Darby and Ryleigh both said they complete six to eight hours of work per day. Darby said she is currently taking eight classes, largely to take advantage of as many dual credit opportunities as possible.

On average, Darby’s teachers have been sending her approximately two assignments per day. Most of the communication and assignments are given through the Microsoft Teams app. Some teachers are also providing video lessons. This usually comes when attempting to demonstrate new material, such as a new type of math problem.

Video demonstration is something Ryleigh said she has experienced more than her sister. It can be difficult for teachers to demonstrate new concepts online, but it is beneficial for students to be able to ask questions and receive an immediate answer, Ryleigh said.

Young said parents have been receiving emails just to ensure that students are acknowledging teachers.

Ryleigh said learning from home is “a little weird," though her assignments are largely the same as they were when she was attending in-person classes. Though battling procrastination is a challenge, Ryleigh believes she is still receiving the same level of education.

Darby said she hasn't learned any new concepts since instruction went online. She attributes this to the difficultly teachers might have in finding ways to teach new material remotely.

Instead, Darby said her teachers are helping students master concepts learned when they were still in class. Darby said that from what she has seen, she is confident that her teachers are doing their best to teach remotely.

“It’s a learning curve every day,” Young said.

Public schools in Montana will remain closed until at least April 10 in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. Helena students are on spring break this week.