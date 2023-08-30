Helena-area entries were among the 44 statewide and regional winners of the Montana Meth Project’s Paint the State art contest.

The three grand prize winners will each receive $10,000 and the 44 other winners will share more than $100,000.

In the Helena area, a team from Helena High School was the southwest Montana region teen division winner. Helena Girl Scout Troop 3846 was the fourth-place winner of the southwest Montana region teen division, Rachel Twoteeth-Pichardo and Joseph Pichardo finished seventh in the adult division and Elkhorn Treatment Center—Team 3 from Jefferson County won eighth place in the adult division.

Cindy Galbavy was the team leader for the Helena High entry and Adara Partridge and Sabrina Braden were the artists for the “Meth NOT EVEN ONCE in High School.” The art piece, on the back of a shed outside the welding shop in the Helena High School parking lot, depicts what will happen to a high school student who tries meth once.

Helena Girl Scouts Troop 3846’s entry included team leader Katie Goodhart and artists Joelle Tooke and Sophie Clark.

The “Meth Flatlines Life” mural, on trap club property by Interstate 15, was inspired by horrific stories about the effects of methamphetamine on family and friends.

“Break the Chains, Be the Change” by Rachel Twoteeth-Pichardo and Joseph Pichardo shows a woman in different stages of her life, in which she was a user who breaks free and is on the path of sobriety. The mural is at the Helena Indian Alliance, 501 Euclid Ave.

Elkhorn Treatment Center—Team 3 was the eighth-place winner of the statewide adult division.

The team was led by Shanna Peterson and artists were Nissi Plainbull, Lindsay Casebolt, Tara Littlelight, Michelle Laviolette, Lindy Johnson, Jody LaPlant, Deidra Joseph, Odessa Cottier, Nancy Morning and Tia Hayden.

The mural, “Red Road,” depicts Native American women in recovery and is across from the fairgrounds in Boulder.

The three statewide grand prize winners include:

Julianne Landgren from Musselshell County, winner of the teen division, whose mural “Life is Beautiful without Meth” includes a rendering of the Montana state flower and bird.

Casandra Lamas from Hill County, winner of the adult division, whose mural features a giant butterfly and the Cree words “Nah-wah-so-nah Pi-mah-ti-si-win (Nawasona Pimatisiwin)” meaning “Choose Life.”

The Valier Middle School team from Pondera County, winner of the People’s Choice Award, whose mural “Get Hooked on Montana, Not Drugs” mural was created by seventh and eighth grade students.

Teens and adults were encouraged to inspire drug-free lives in their communities.

The winning artwork and the Paint the State 2023 entries can also be viewed at PaintTheState.org.

The teen and adult division winners were selected by judges including Cmdr. John Herrington, the first Native American astronaut in space from Marion, Montana; Kira Fercho, an impressionist artist from Billings; and Caleb Meyer, an oil painter from Missoula.

Paint the State is supported by private funding. Supporters include the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Gianforte Family Foundation, Stockman Bank, Town Pump, Gilhousen Family Foundation and Pennmont Foundation. Donations can be made at MontanaMeth.org.

Since its founding in 2005, first-time teen Meth use in Montana has declined 77%. The nonprofit was founded by philanthropist Tom Siebel as a private-sector response to Montana’s critical public health issue. It has been named the third most-effective philanthropy in the world by Barron’s.