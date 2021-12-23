Helena-area economy rebounds in 2021

The economy bounced back strong in Helena in 2021, after slowing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, observers said.

“It did come roaring back, and that’s difficult to say because some businesses have suffered,” said Brian Obert, executive director of the Montana Business Assistance Connection, a nonprofit economic development organization focused on improving the economy and livability of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Meagher counties.

“I do think some areas of the state have done better than others,” he said, “but areas that have done well are doing very well.”

Helena’s unemployment rate dipped to 1.7% in October.

“It’s just a nasty low number,” Obert said. “There is work out there if people want it.”

He was asked if he had heard about people using a robust economy to get a better job, or if he knew other reasons as to why people were shifting about in the workforce.

Obert said it is a difficult conversation to have as there is not just one answer, but dozens of answers. He said it is not always about money, adding that some folks are looking for a career change. He said some people had two to three jobs at a time and can now scale back to just one, because it pays better.

He also said a lot of people in their 50s are leaving the market now simply because they can.

Obert said he did not see increases in inflation having much impact yet on the local economy. He said he realizes some people have been hurt because of it and it is hitting in interesting ways.

In a mid-fiscal-year effort to keep up with inflation, the Lewis and Clark County Commission recently approved a 3.5% cost of living increase to county employees across the board and elected officials. The increase is anticipated to cost the county approximately $550,000 for the six months ending in June 2022.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation rose 7% in the western mountain region during the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Obert said Helena has been attracting young, married professionals in the last few years and if these people did not buy a house before 2020, they likely can’t find an affordable one now.

In the city of Helena and a 15-mile radius, 1,112 sales were reported in 2020 with a median price of $317,000, according to Shaun Moore of Moore Appraisal Firm. In 2019, 1,150 sales were reported with an average sale price of $280,000.

Two-bedroom starter homes are less common in the area, with only 103 sold in 2020 at a median price of $230,000. According to Moore's data, these homes also are seeing inflated prices over previous years.

Obert said workforce shortage issues are not likely to get better soon, and employers will have to get more creative as to how they fill positions.

“We need to start thinking more creatively about what a full-time employee looks like,” he said, adding it may have to be filled by two to three people rather than one person.

Obert expects the strong economy to continue into 2022. He said there are some areas of the state that will go back to pre-COVID numbers, but he does not see that for the Helena area.

“I don’t see us going back much,” he said.

He also warned that change is coming, the places that embrace change will benefit from it.

Staff writer Nolan Lister contributed to this story.

