Helena-area COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for ages 5-11

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

A bandage is placed on Mackenzie Olson, 10, after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at a pediatrician's office on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. 

 AP Photo, Ron Harris

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Helena and East Helena in the coming weeks for children from ages 5 to 11.

The first clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at East Helena High School, 2760 Valley Drive. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Bryant Elementary School, 1529 Boulder Ave. in Helena. 

According to Lewis and Clark Public Health officials, 1,000 appointments will be available at each clinic. 

Participating children will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for three weeks out.

The clinics are open to all children from ages 5 to 11 regardless of where they attend school, and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All caregivers and children must wear a mask at the indoor clinics, and they should expect to wait for up to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Pre-registration is required, and appointments can be scheduled on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/. People can also call the COVID-19 Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions.

Vaccines for young children are also available from some local health care providers and pharmacies, including Walgreens. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave final approval to COVID-19 vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11. Doses for this age group are one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

“We are certainly aware that some families may opt to not receive the vaccine or wait until others have had it before proceeding, but we are also aware that many families have been waiting anxiously to get their children vaccinated in an effort to slow the spread and end the pandemic,” East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens said in an announcement Wednesday.

