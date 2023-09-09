'The Bear' featured in NEA Big Read

This year “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak will be featured in the NEA Big Read, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 28.

Free copies are available at all Lewis and Clark Library branches while supplies last.

The kickoff is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the library and will feature the Magpie Drummers & Singers. There will be crafts and a Lewis & Clark Library Foundation sponsored reception of Helena photographer Lea Frye’s wildlife photography exhibit.

Krivak will appear in Helena at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St.

This free event is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Lewis & Clark Library.

The Lewis & Clark Library is one of 62 communities nationwide to receive a NEA Big Read Grant, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For more information go to https://www.lclibrary.org/306/NEA-Big-Read

Camp Rimini Pavilion to be dedicated

The Montana Military Museum invites the public to attend the Sept. 16 dedication of the Camp Rimini Pavilion, west of Helena.

The event is noon to 2 p.m. at Camp Rimini, 9 miles west of Helena on Highway 12 and 4.5 miles south on Rimini Road. There is free parking and refreshments will be served. The dedication is planned for 1 p.m.

Established in 1936 as a Civilian Conservation Corps Camp, Camp Rimini housed up to 200 CCC volunteers working with the U.S. Forest Service. World War II led to the closure of the camp and it was made into an Army War Dog Reception and Training Center and used for training of sled and pack dogs.

It accommodated 150 military personnel and more than 700 dogs of various breeds. Much of what was learned is used today in sled-dog racing and mushing.

The pavilion was made possible through a donation from the David W. and Alice L. Armstrong Jr. Trust.

For more information, contact David W. Armstrong at 240-678-4421 or Dave_20905_98@yahoo.com.

State seeks nominations to honor veterans

Gov. Greg Gianforte has launched the 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation and seeks nominations for the award.

The award recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served both our nation and our communities. Thirty-one veterans received the award in 2021 and 51 in 2022.

The deadline for nominating a veteran is Oct. 21.

Recipients will be announced Veterans Day and honored in the new year.

For more information, go to recognizeveterans.mt.gov.

USS Montana committee honored

A special celebration honoring the USS Montana Committee for instilling the U.S. Navy’s newest submarine with a sense of place, history and culture – reflecting Treasure State’s heritage and values – is set for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Montana Capitol Rotunda.

The public may attend.

The Montana Historical Society board of trustees will present the committee with the Heritage Guardian Award, which recognizes significant contributions to the preservation and presentation of Montana.

The committee, with stakeholders from across the state, played a critical role in imprinting the submarine’s shared spaces with iconic Montana imagery. Common areas include the artwork of Charlie Russell, a panorama of Glacier National Park in the crew mess room, and an authentic ceremonial pipe made by Blackfeet artist Dwight Billedeaux.

Conversations on unsheltered continue

The series of community conversations regarding the unsheltered continues at noon Wednesday at Temple Emanu-El.

Plymouth Church - UCC, in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Library, United Way, the Montana Jewish Project, Good Samaritan and the Helena United Methodist churches, invite the public to participate in the reading and five-week discussion of the 2023 book “Rough Sleepers” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder.

Wednesday's topic, the third in the series, is “What’s Education Got to Do With It?” It includes information from school counselors and administrators about the role of education in addressing homelessness.

The meeting is at noon at 515 N. Ewing St. People are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

Preservation award nominees sought

The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council is seeking nominations for the 2022-2023 annual Historic Preservation awards.

Nomination forms may found at https://bit.ly/45DSBft.

Nominations must state why this person/building should receive a historic preservation award. Pictures are requested and more materials may be submitted.

The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 2. For more information, email kmacefield@lccountymt.gov or call the Heritage Tourism Council Office at 406-447-8342.

Hicks named to president's list

Allie Hicks of Helena has been named to the Dickinson State University President's List for the spring 2023 semester.

At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.

DAV donates six new vehicles

Montana VA Health Care System received six new vehicles from its Disabled American Veterans partners on Aug. 24 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

The DAV operates a fleet of vehicles around the country to help provide free transportation for injured and ill veterans.

As part of the Disabled Veterans of America/Volunteer Transportation Network, the new vans will be driven by local volunteers who work with their local VA facilities. The DAV donates vans and the VA staffs those vans with volunteer drivers. The volunteers coordinate and provide the rides, which is a VA program.

“We are so pleased to be able to expand our fleet with these new vehicles,” said Duane Gill, the Montana VA Health Care System interim executive director.

The Montana VA’s Volunteer Transportation Network has 112 volunteers and 46 vans. From October to July, this fleet has already logged more than 22,000 hours on the road. They have driven more than 300,000 miles and given more than 6,000 veterans trips to receive medical care at no cost to the veteran.

“We have a great partnership with Veterans Affairs,” said Chase Natalie, DAV Montana Department Adjutant.

Currently, volunteer drivers have contributed efforts valuing more than $657,500 to the Montana VA, and they have saved the Montana VA more than $196,900 in mileage expenses. With the fleet expansion, more volunteers are needed. This year, the average age of volunteer drivers is 71, and about 33% of volunteer drivers are over 75.

“We could use drivers everywhere -- as the drivers age it becomes harder and harder on them to keep up with the demand,” said Chris Frappier, interim chief of the Montana VA’s Center for Development and Community Engagement at Fort Harrison.

To volunteer to be a driver, people can reach out online at https://bit.ly/3Rhaxs5 or by phone at 406-447-7406.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,500 at 18 sites.

Jefferson City family gets big treat

Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, treated Will Israel of Jefferson City to a guided and outfitted Five-Day Wilderness Pack Trip. The adventure was with his family, including his wife, Amy, and their five children ranging from 9 through 23.

This was Big Hearts second “family adventure” for the year.

Israel served 21 years in the U.S. Army as an airborne Ranger/infantryman and was deployed on eight combat assignments to Afghanistan and Iraq. He received several awards and commendations, including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, Joint Commendation, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation and Army Achievement.

“Military service to country, especially in times of war, takes an enormous mental, physical and spiritual toll on the soldier’s family,” said Mac Minard, Big Hearts executive director, “The Big Hearts program exists to bring families like the Israels together in the spirit of shared adventure, healing and making new memories in the beauty of the Montana outdoors.”

Montana Outfitters and Guides Association member Colter Heckman operates Montana Safaris and served as host.

Ken Homan and Pete Minard served as volunteer Big Hearts Trip Ambassadors for the Israel family and worked with the outfitter.

Big Hearts will have its annual banquet and fundraiser on Jan. 13 in Helena.

Rocky wants to hook you up to internet

Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. is helping build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission program that helps ensure that households can afford broadband for work, school, health care and more.

The program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if its income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program or participates in one of these assistance programs:

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program

SNAP

Medicaid

Housing Choice Voucher Program

Project-Based Rental Assistance

Public Housing

Supplemental Security Income

WIC

Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits

Or Lifeline (https://www.lifelinesupport.org/)

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal Lands (https://bit.ly/3PssZeP)

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

Tribal TANF

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Tribal Head Start

Affordable Housing Programs for American Indians, Alaska Natives, or Native Hawaiians

Enroll at GetInternet.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application, or by contacting their preferred participating broadband provider (https://bit.ly/45xCZdn) and selecting a plan.

Or, contact Steven Ferriter (sferriter@rmdc.net or 406-457-7377) or Kathy Marks (kmarks@rmdc.net or 406-457-7323).