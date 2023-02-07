The Helena Area Community Foundation and city of Helena granted more than $77,000 to 10 local nonprofits as part of their COVID-19 recovery grant awards, bringing the total to $388,000 across two application rounds.

Local organizations such as Family Promise of Greater Helena, Rotary Club of Helena and the Helena Symphony received a maximum of $14,000 to help them grapple with inflation and a workforce shortage.

Much of the grant money comes from the city's allocation of 2020's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars. The city used that federal aid to shore up its budget and passed the savings generated onto HACF to administer the funds as community grants.

The city also committed to annual contributions of $20,000 to the pool of grant money for future grant cycles. Lewis and Clark County also contributed $25,000 to the pool.

HACF Executive Director Emily Frazier said the idea came about two years ago when then City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk "took a close look at the city's grant making process," and determined they wanted something more transparent.

"To really run a transparent grant cycle is a lot of work," Frazier said in an interview Tuesday. "And we do that year round."

In a news release announcing the grant awards, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said "(o)ur nonprofits not only provide critical services to our community, but they also contribute so much to our vibrant culture. I am excited to see the good work that results from this funding opportunity."

The following is a list nonprofits awarded in January the amount they were awarded:

CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties-$14,000

Intermountain Deaconess Children's Services-$14,000

Archie Bray Foundation-$10,598

Helena Symphony-$9,000

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Montana-$7,975

Exploration Works-$5,560

Girls Thrive-$5,000

Instar Enterprises-$5,000

Family Promise of Greater Helena-$4,000

Rotary Club of Helena-$2,500

The foundation had about $67,000 remaining following the first round of awards, but the Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits returned a $10,000 grant it was awarded during the first round when the organization dissolved in 2022.

Frazier said many if not all of the applicants saw fundraising events canceled, staff burnout and increased program costs as a result of the pandemic and inflation.

She said Intermountain Deaconess Children's Services' grant application was a perfect example.

The organization, among other services, provides intensive residential treatment to children who have experienced severe trauma, a process that typically lasts about 14 months. Such congregate settings had an especially difficult time adjusting to COVID restrictions while maintaining the same level of service.

Intermountain managed to maintain a robust staff and programming through the first wave of COVID, but grants manager Kati Bono wrote in the organization's application that by the second wave in 2021, the wheels began to fall off.

"By this point, residential staff had been working extended hours for more than a year to ensure coverage, which has led to burnout and reduced morale," Bono's application states. "At one point, Intermountain lost six direct care staff in two weeks, and in October 2021, a beloved cottage supervisor passed away from COVID."

In 2022, with three eight-bed cottages in operation, Intermountain averaged 17 children receiving residential treatment. When operating at full capacity with three cottages, there is space for 24 children.

"The residential treatment program operates on a tight margin fiscally," the application states. "While expenses have remained relatively the same, by the end of the year, this program will have a deficit of $1,213,625."

The HACF grant money will help offset that deficit and also be used to explore the implementation of remote services, such as teletherapy.

"We've all rethought how we do work," Frazier said. "We definitely saw that in the first round as well as this round."

Evaluations of the grant applications were done in an open meeting on Dec. at the Lewis and Clark Library, and ratified by the HACF board of directors in an open meeting via Zoom on Dec. 13. In total, the vity provided $402,000 to the Recovery Fund, with HACF receiving $14,000 to administer the funds.