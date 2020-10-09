Helena-area community briefs:

Blood drive set at Carroll College

Carroll Athletics will host Red Cross blood drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Carroll College PE Center.

The short time to donate will change the life of someone in need, and the lives of those who love someone in need.

You will receive an entry into a drawing for a $1,000 Amazon gift card. All completed donations will be tested for antibodies https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html. Use the Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1(800) REDCROSS (733-2767) and to schedule your appointment today. SPONSOR CODE: Athletics

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Literary club celebrates 130th anniversary

The Fortnightly Club of Helena, the oldest literary group in Montana, will celebrate its 130th anniversary on Oct. 11.

Founded in 1890 by Frances Wickes to provide an avenue for women to study literature, the club meets twice monthly to present and discuss works from all genres.