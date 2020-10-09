Helena-area community briefs:

Blood drive set at Carroll College
Carroll Athletics will host Red Cross blood drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Carroll College PE Center.
The short time to donate will change the life of someone in need, and the lives of those who love someone in need.
You will receive an entry into a drawing for a $1,000 Amazon gift card. All completed donations will be tested for antibodies https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html. Use the Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1(800) REDCROSS (733-2767) and to schedule your appointment today. SPONSOR CODE: Athletics
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Literary club celebrates 130th anniversary
The Fortnightly Club of Helena, the oldest literary group in Montana, will celebrate its 130th anniversary on Oct. 11.
Founded in 1890 by Frances Wickes to provide an avenue for women to study literature, the club meets twice monthly to present and discuss works from all genres.
In its early years, the club held rigorous, intellectually challenging studies of classic literature from authors such as Shakespeare, Browning, Dante and Tolstoy. Adherence to club rules was strictly enforced, as members “would be required to spend not less than three hours a week in study for the club, and for failure to do so there would be a fine of one cent per half hour.”
Members were to be prepared to recite quotations from the works of the authors to be studied at meetings. Today, members select and present works by various authors of their preference.
The Fortnightly Club has persevered through previous pandemics – during the Spanish flu epidemic from 1918-1919, only two meetings were canceled, and the focus of programs was on the war, food shortages, peace treaties, the League of Nations and supporting the Red Cross. During this COVID-19 pandemic, members have turned to technology and meet via Zoom.
The Club kicked off its anniversary celebration with a presentation by Martha Kohl, a historian at the Montana Historical Society, on the history of women’s clubs in Montana. Other special presentations will focus on the history of Helena and the country in 1890 and what the future could hold for Fortnightly.
DAR to recognize students with awards
Daughters of the American Revolution Oro Fino Chapter members are inviting all students in fifth through eighth grade to submit an American history essay titled “The Boston Massacre” to Patty Donoho, American History Chair, by Friday, Dec. 18, at donohopl@yahoo.com. The essay event is a way to mark the 250th anniversary of the massacre that paved the way to the American Revolution.
Students will imagine living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, 1770, will describe their family’s discussion about the Boston massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament.
Number of words and other information is available at https://helenadar.weebly.com/student-awards.html or referenced at Office of Public Instruction http://opi.mt.gov/Families-Students.
High School seniors are urged to seek the DAR Good Citizen Award that recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit qualities of good citizenship — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism -- in their homes, schools and communities.
Each school may honor only one senior per year as its DAR Good Citizen. The deadline for submission to Donoho of papers, references and the written personal essay is Friday, Nov. 20. Required information is at https://helenadar.weebly.com/ and referenced at the OPI website.
Depot-area nominated for historic designation
Monarch’s wine-red Great Northern Railway Depot and two additional nearby structures are being recommended for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district.
Constructed in 1901, the Craftsman-style building is the second depot built on the property. Fire engulfed the original 1891 depot in 1900, and the Central Montana Railroad Company constructed the current depot in 1901. The four-room, 24-by-48-foot facility, which includes living quarters for the station master, was built using the same plans as the original depot, slightly to its east.
Also included in the proposed historic district is a “duplex-style privy” and a bay window caboose. The double outhouse’s construction date is unknown, but the 6-by-6-foot facility’s design includes a porch with wood lattice screen for a privacy wall.
The Great Northern depot privy is one of only two remaining from that era that are still standing in Montana. The Great Northern Railway ceased operations of its Little Belt Mountain spur lines in 1945.
The Monarch-Neihart Historical Group plans to make the depot into a visitor center.
The National Park Service will make the final decision on the historic district designation. Qualified properties can receive preservation benefits and incentives.
For more information contact John Boughton at 406-444-3647 or jboughton@mt.gov.
Preservation office awarding eight grants
The Montana Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office is awarding eight grants totaling over $430,000 through its Revitalizing Montana’s Rural Heritage grant program.
Projects include the Basin Creek Caretaker’s House, Silver Bow County ($100,000); Broadway Apartments, Lewistown ($40,000); Roundup Central School ($60,000); the Dion Block, Glendive ($65,000); the F.M. Mack Mercantile, Augusta ($24,500); the I.G. Baker House, Fort Benton ($66,480); the Montana Hotel, Anaconda ($54,061); and the Waterworks Museum, Miles City ($20,306).
SHPO is among nine entities nationwide to obtain HRSP funds in the program’s inaugural cycle. Grants are for physical repairs and improvements to properties listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
SHPO’s idea for the RMRH program came from seeing homegrown preservation projects in rural communities across the state. Ekalaka established its town hall and library in an empty bank the town preserved; one by one, Philipsburg’s commercial building owners reinvented the town by repainting their Victorian-era building facades; and Deer Lodge’s Rialto Theatre rose from the ashes of a devastating fire to maintain its status as the community’s gathering place on Main Street.
SHPO will spread broadly its one-time RMRH funds geographically and thematically, supporting museums, historically residential, and commercial projects in places with populations of fewer than 50,000 across the state.
For more information, contact Pete Brown at Montana SHPO at 406-444-7718 or pebrown@mt.gov.
