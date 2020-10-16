Helena-area community briefs: Talking Saints participate in virtual events; scholarship applications open;

“The Talking Saints had 16 debaters in rooms around campus on October 3-4, competing in New York and Calgary,” said Northup. “That’s just surreal, really. The teammates gathered together to have donuts outside together at 8:30 am and then disappeared into separate classrooms. Sort of like groundhogs sticking their heads out into sunlight for a few minutes, then scurrying back in their holes. They might not like being called groundhogs, but somehow it fits a virtual COVID season. We’d all like to stay in the sunlight more and meet real people.”

Newest Talking Saints find Success with virtual tourneys

The eight newest members of the Carroll College Talking Saints entered two novice tournaments, reserved for first year students, and all eight Carroll students won awards, including top speaker. All four teams advanced to championship rounds at least once, and they added six top-10 speaker awards – with three more Saints coming in at 11th.

“Some of these newcomers started from zero, with no prior experience and to see them already starting to excel was so encouraging,” said coach Brent Northup.